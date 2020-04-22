Don’t Buy Human Health Holdings Limited (HKG:1419) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Today we'll look at Human Health Holdings Limited (HKG:1419) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Human Health Holdings:

0.078 = HK$27m ÷ (HK$494m - HK$141m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Human Health Holdings has an ROCE of 7.8%.

Is Human Health Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Human Health Holdings's ROCE is around the 8.8% average reported by the Healthcare industry. Separate from how Human Health Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Human Health Holdings's current ROCE of 7.8% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 16%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Human Health Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Human Health Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Human Health Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Human Health Holdings has total assets of HK$494m and current liabilities of HK$141m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 29% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.