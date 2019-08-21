Don’t Buy Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1446) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Today we are going to look at Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1446) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings:

0.037 = HK$12m ÷ (HK$637m - HK$303m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings has an ROCE of 3.7%.

Is Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings's ROCE is around the 3.7% average reported by the Beverage industry. Putting aside Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings's current ROCE of 3.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 5.0% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1446 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 21st 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings has total assets of HK$637m and current liabilities of HK$303m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 48% of its total assets. Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.