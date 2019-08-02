Don’t Buy Moury Construct SA (EBR:MOUR) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Moury Construct SA (EBR:MOUR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Moury Construct:

0.098 = €6.0m ÷ (€101m - €40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Moury Construct has an ROCE of 9.8%.

See our latest analysis for Moury Construct

Is Moury Construct's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Moury Construct's ROCE is fairly close to the Construction industry average of 11%. Regardless of where Moury Construct sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Moury Construct's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTBR:MOUR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 2nd 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Moury Construct has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Moury Construct's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Moury Construct has total assets of €101m and current liabilities of €40m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 40% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Moury Construct's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Moury Construct's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Moury Construct shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

