Don’t Buy Orient Cement Limited (NSE:ORIENTCEM) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Today we are going to look at Orient Cement Limited (NSE:ORIENTCEM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Orient Cement:

0.11 = ₹2.5b ÷ (₹30b - ₹5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Orient Cement has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Orient Cement Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that Orient Cement's ROCE is fairly close to the Basic Materials industry average of 10%. Independently of how Orient Cement compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

In our analysis, Orient Cement's ROCE appears to be 11%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 1.2%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Orient Cement's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:ORIENTCEM Past Revenue and Net Income, November 6th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Orient Cement.

Do Orient Cement's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Orient Cement has total liabilities of ₹5.4b and total assets of ₹30b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 18% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Orient Cement's ROCE

While that is good to see, Orient Cement has a low ROCE and does not look attractive in this analysis.