Don’t Buy Philippos Nakas S.A. (ATH:NAKAS) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Today we'll look at Philippos Nakas S.A. (ATH:NAKAS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Philippos Nakas:

0.052 = €1.2m ÷ (€28m - €5.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Philippos Nakas has an ROCE of 5.2%.

Is Philippos Nakas's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Philippos Nakas's ROCE appears to be around the 5.3% average of the Specialty Retail industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Philippos Nakas's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Philippos Nakas is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Philippos Nakas's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Philippos Nakas has total assets of €28m and current liabilities of €5.0m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

Our Take On Philippos Nakas's ROCE

If Philippos Nakas continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across.