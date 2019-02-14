Don’t Buy Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A. (ELI:SCT) Until You Understand Its ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Toyota Caetano Portugal, S.A. (ELI:SCT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Toyota Caetano Portugal:

0.095 = €15m ÷ (€308m – €134m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Toyota Caetano Portugal has an ROCE of 9.5%.

Does Toyota Caetano Portugal Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Toyota Caetano Portugal’s ROCE is fairly close to the Auto industry average of 9.6%. Separate from how Toyota Caetano Portugal stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

In our analysis, Toyota Caetano Portugal’s ROCE appears to be 9.5%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.4%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Toyota Caetano Portugal is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Toyota Caetano Portugal’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Toyota Caetano Portugal has total assets of €308m and current liabilities of €134m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 43% of its total assets. Toyota Caetano Portugal’s ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.