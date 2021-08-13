Don’t call us traitors: descendants of Cortés’s allies defend role in toppling Aztec empire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Agren in Tlaxcala
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When people from the Mexican state of Tlaxcala travel to other parts of the country, they are sometimes insulted as traitors by their compatriots.

Tlaxcala is Mexico’s smallest state in size, but it played an outsized role in Mexico’s early history, not least when indigenous Tlaxcalans allied with Hernán Cortés’ tiny band of invaders to bring down the Aztec empire.

Now, as Mexico marks the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlán on Friday, the role of the Tlaxcalans in the conquest is being reconsidered.

Many historians argue that without the participation of the Tlaxcalans and other indigenous soldiers, Tenochtitlán might never have fallen to the Spanish.

Tlaxcalans allied with Hern&#xe1;n Cort&#xe9;s to bring down the Aztec empire in 1520.
Tlaxcalans allied with Hernán Cortés to bring down the Aztec empire in 1520. Photograph: Unknown/Corbis

They are also revising the accusation of treachery, arguing that Tlaxcalans and other city states were in fact fighting a war of liberation against the oppressive Mexica (as the Aztecs were known).

“It wasn’t 600 to 800 Spaniards who conquered [Tenochtitlán]. It was thousands and thousands of Tlaxcalans, Huejotzingas or other peoples, who were under the Mexica yoke and wanted to liberate themselves,” archaeologist Eduardo Matos Moctezuma told Radio Formula.

“Cortés had 30,000 to 40,000 Mesoamericans fighting with him,” said Aurelio López Corral, an archaeologist in Tlaxcala. “He couldn’t have done it on his own.”

The conquest is a singular event in Mexican history, seen both as a moment of national trauma and the founding act of the nation – and it remains deeply controversial.

Events to mark the anniversary have been met with tepid enthusiasm, as Mexico struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. A towering replica of the Templo Mayor – the Aztec civilization’s most sacred site – is being erected in Mexico City’s central Zócalo plaza.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has called on the Spanish Crown and the Vatican to apologize for their roles in the “so-called conquest”. Spain declined; Pope Francis apologized while visiting Bolivia in 2015.

Related: After 500 years, Cortés still looms large on both sides of Atlantic

Cortés himself is still a deeply polarizing figure in Mexican history, a rapacious villain who is also the nation’s founding father: Cortés and his indigenous translator known as La Malinche gave birth to the first Mexican.

In Tlaxcala, however, his role in the fall of the Aztec empire tends to be underplayed, said Yassir Zárate Méndez, who produced a documentary which challenged the official history’s treatment of Tlaxcala.

“He is not seen exactly as a villain, unlike in other places, but as someone who played a complicated role in history,” he said. “Cortés goes somewhat unnoticed and remains below the level of local figures.”

Those include Xicohténcatl the Younger, a Tlaxcalan prince who vehemently opposed aligning with the Spanish, and remains fondly remembered in the state.

At the time of the conquest, Tlaxcalans shared a cosmovision with the Mexica and spoke the same language – Nahuátl.

Mexico City prepares for the anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital Tenochtitl&#xe1;n.
Mexico City prepares for the anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlán. Photograph: Carlos Ramírez/EPA

But, unlike the imperial Aztecs, Tlaxcala had a more collective form of leadership, and when Cortés arrived, some in the leadership saw an opportunity to topple an old enemy, said Zárate.

The region provided soldiers for invading the island city of Tenochtitlán and allowed him to regroup after he was forced to flee an Aztec counteroffensive. Cortés reputedly built the boats used for eventually invading the Aztec capital in Tlaxcala.

“It was a question of political survival,” Zárate said. “To save yourself, you had to turn to whatever allies were necessary.”

After the fall of Tenochtitlán, the Tlaxcalans benefited handsomely from their arrangement – and Spaniards married into the local nobility. Tlaxcala received special status in the Spanish colonial period with a form of self-rule. Its residents received the right to settle other parts of the colony.

But when Mexico won independence in the 1820s, that power was lost, and an evolving national mythology focused on the fall of the Mexica, casting Tlaxcalans as traitors.

The National Institute of History and Anthropology (INAH) hosted forums in Tlaxcala in 2019 – 500 years after Cortés arrived in the state – exploring the local role in the conquest. It drew enormous interest, according to organizers.

“There’s a nagging thorn in most Tlaxcalans’ minds [about the conquest] and a sort of anger because the adjective ‘traitor’ has been so strong,” Juan de la Rosa, INAH delegate in Tlaxcala, said in a 2019 interview. “But they have the need to have arguments that explains why they’re not traitors.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico City marks 500 years since fall of Aztec capital

    The foundations of Tenochtitlan now lie in the heart of the bustling megalopolis of Mexico City and its Zocalo square.Founded in 1325, Tenochtitlan was famed for its rich culture, mighty Aztec temples and advanced canal system.Sergio Ramirez took part in the Aztec ceremony in Mexico City's Zocalo, telling Reuters it was important for Mexico to be aware of its heritage, ''The importance of this is that it's shared with people, so that they know of their origin, so that they know of their essential roots, just like with a tree.''For Mexico's indigenous, the fall of Tenochtitlan marks a dark day in the country's history. The Aztec capital was conquered by Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes in 1521.Under Spanish control, the Aztec residents of Tenochtitlan were reportedly forced to destroy their temples and palaces. The materials were then used to lay the foundations of modern-day Mexico City.

  • 500 years later, Mexico recalls but doesn't celebrate Spanish conquest

    The defeat of the Aztecs in 1521 still stirs profound disquiet in the national psyche.

  • Mexico City marks fall of Aztec capital 500 years ago

    Walking for hours through the gritty streets in the center of Mexico City, you can hear the daily urban soundtrack: Car engines, the call of the man who buys scrap metal and the handbells that announce the passing of a garbage truck. It's hard to imagine that some of these streets trace the outline of what was, five centuries ago, Tenochtitlan, a sophisticated city on an island in a bridge-studded lake where a great civilization flourished. The Aztec emperors who ruled much of the land that became Mexico were defeated by a Spanish-led force that seized the city on August 13, 1521.

  • 3 men sentenced in 2019 assault on gay couple in Austin, Texas

    The assault against drew attention to the prosecution of hate crimes in Austin and galvanized the city's LGBTQ community.

  • Bethenny Frankel shares unfiltered underwear photo: 'This is me at 50'

    "It’s courageous and beautiful to be real at any age."

  • Mexico celebrates World's Indigenous Peoples Day

    Mexico celebrates World's Indigenous Peoples DayThe day aims to raise awareness about indigenous rightsLOCATION: Mexico City, MexicoFolk dancers performed the Dance of the DevilsIt is a native dance from the south of MexicoIt tells the story of African slaves escaping from the Spanish.NAME: Sofia De Jesus, March participant"It's very important to us and especially in Mexico City because it's losing a lot of its culture, children don't want to speak (an indigenous language) because they're embarrassed. So this event we do, this festival is for that, so that children don't feel embarrassed. It's culture, to preserve what we have, we have to look after it."There are at least 17 million indigenous citizens in MexicoThey share a wide range of cultures, customs and languagesNearly 70% of the indigenous population lives in poverty

  • Lego unveils a full-size Toyota Supra replica in Japan

    The latest proof point is the bright yellow Toyota Supra you see above, parked next to a near replica assembled from Lego bricks. The real car is a 35th Anniversary Special Edition that just debuted for the Japanese market. The replica is officially called (not so imaginatively) "Lego Toyota GR Supra full-scale replica."

  • My Path to Mexico

    David Ochoa announces his decision to play for the Mexican national team.

  • 15 Best Korean Skincare Products for a Smooth, Youthful-Looking Complexion

    Korean skincare brands have taken the global beauty market by storm, and after just a few weeks of product sampling, the reason behind everyone’s curiosity becomes clear. Korean beauty, or K-beauty as it’s often called, brands are known for their innovative skincare products that tend to opt for gentle-but-effective ingredients, accessible price points, and aesthetically pleasing packaging. After all, who can say no to a sheet mask that is fun and comfortable to apply, leaves you and your skin feeling post-spa rejuvenated, and costs just a few dollars?

  • Britney Spears’ father agrees to step down as conservator

    After 13 years, Jamie Spears reportedly agreed to step down as his daughter's conservator. Britney Spears had filed a petition for his removal with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

  • ‘Impatient’ customer waiting to pay for beer shoots clerk in groin, NC video shows

    The clerk was shot in the legs and groin.

  • Mary Trump Rips McConnell As ‘Greatest Traitor’ Since Robert E. Lee, With 1 Difference

    Donald Trump's niece said it would be difficult "to find anybody in modern times who has so undermined our democracy" as the Senate Republican leader.

  • Documents: FDR pressured Hitler to meet with his oil buddies

    Newly unveiled memos from Adolf Hitler’s chancellery and Foreign Ministry portray a cozy pre-World War II relationship between Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the German madman.

  • Black, Latino, LGBTQ investors see crypto investments like bitcoin as 'a new path' to wealth and equity

    Bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto are hot, but Black, Latino, LGBTQ investors buy it more than white Americans, seeing it has a path to equity and wealth.

  • Mexico Considers Using $12 Billion IMF Windfall to Pay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico is considering using its share of recently-approved International Monetary Fund reserves, worth about $12 billion, to repay the country’s debts, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.Although the funds add to the central bank reserves, Mexico has enough bandwidth to use them to pay down debt, Lopez Obrador said at a daily press conference Wednesday.“The reserves have grown a lot and they pay very little interest,” he said. “We could use these resources to pay debt in a

  • Bethenny Frankel Shared an Unreal Photo of Her ‘Zero Filter’ Body at 50 That You Need to See

    On August 10th, CEO and Founder of Skinny Girl (yes, and former Real Housewives of New York City star) Bethenny Frankel reminded her followers to always keep it real. For #NationalShapeWearDay, Frankel took to Instagram to post an unfiltered, untouched full-body selfie of herself — and we’re obsessed. “If I were a ‘filterer’ I would […]

  • Why we knock on wood and the origins of other common superstitions

    Do you knock on wood or avoid stepping on cracks to prevent something bad from happening? While the origins of some of these popular superstitions seem pretty silly, many people still do them today. We spoke with a few experts to find out where these beliefs come from and why we engage in this "magical thinking."

  • 'Welcome Leo' - Messi meets teammates at first PSG training session

    After a rapturous reception and raucous unveiling from the fans on Wednesday Lionel Messi got to know his new teammates at Paris Saint-Germain's Camp des Loges training facility on Thursday.

  • Stevenson has 2 TDs, Jones solid as Pats beat WFT 22-13

    Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had two touchdown runs, including a 91-yard score with just over a minute to play to help the New England Patriots beat Washington 22-13 to open the exhibition season for both teams Thursday night. Quinn Nordin had three field goals for the Patriots, including a 50-yarder. Joejuan Williams had the play of the night for the New England’s defense, picking off Steven Montez early in the fourth quarter to set up Stevenson’s first TD.

  • Hailey Bieber Looks Angelic in a Baby Blue Latex Dress for a Date Night Out with Justin

    The spouses continue to play dress-up for date night.