‘I don’t care that I’m overpaying’: Houses are selling over asking price. Here’s how to win a real estate bidding war.

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Mystoura "Misty" Afolabi, a real estate agent in the Los Angeles area, was working with a young family for more than a year, trying to find them a home. But every time they saw a house they liked, they were outbid.

Then in March, the couple decided to bid on a house even before they had a chance to see it.

The two-bedroom, two-bath property was listed at $585,000, well below market value -- a tactic increasingly used to trigger bidding wars in a super-competitive, pandemic housing market.

The couple offered $620,000, or $35,000 above asking. Their offer was rejected.

“We couldn’t believe it,” says Afolabi, an agent for Redfin.

However, the homeowners, who had received 32 other offers, reached out to the five prospective buyers with the highest bids, including Afolabi’s clients, and asked them to come up with their best offer.

Yoni and Meaza Kebede with their children and their real estate agent Misty Afolabi (Right)
Yoni and Meaza Kebede with their children and their real estate agent Misty Afolabi (Right)

Having made the shortlist, the young couple, who have with three kids, decided to see the house.

“We met with the seller’s families, and both families got along really well,” says Afolabi. “They loved the house even more.”

The couple sent in their next offer at $650,000 with reduced time frames on inspection, appraisal, and loans. They increased their down payment to 50% from the standard 10% to 20%. They also wrote a letter to the sellers highlighting the specific things they had loved about the house.

In the end, the couple beat out the competition, some of whom were investors and developers offering all cash.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of offers written by Redfin agents in April faced bidding wars, according to the real estate brokerage. On average, every home sold in March had nearly 5 offers on it, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Stacy Levey, a real estate broker with William Raveis
Stacy Levey, a real estate broker with William Raveis

Stacy Levey, a real estate broker with William Raveis who primarily sells in Westchester County, New York, says the bidding wars this time around are different from boom times past. One of her clients paid $300,000 above asking on a house listed for $1.065 million.

“What is different is the people's appetite to go crazy,” says Levey. “Now everyone's like, 'I don't care that I'm overpaying. .... Just sign me up anyways.'”

The housing market continued to break records in April, as home prices rose 21% year-over-year and the median home-sale price soared to $348,500, according to a report by Redfin.

The report also found that 48% of homes sold for more than their list price, with the average home selling for 1.4% more than the asking price.

But be warned. “Winning is not everything if one goes way beyond budget,” says Lawrence Yun, the chief economist at NAR. “One should have normal cash flow left over.”

Here are tips to win a bidding war, and some notes of caution:

Get pre-approved

Getting pre-approved for a mortgage is an important first step in the home-buying process because it gives you an idea of how much you can borrow and how much home you can afford.

The process could even shed light on potential problems that could prevent you from getting a mortgage so you can address those issues before purchasing a home.

“It also shows the seller and their real estate agent that you're a serious potential buyer who obtains the borrowing power to back up a purchase offer,” says Andy Taylor, general manager of Credit Karma Home. "You've basically done everything that would typically go into getting the real loan.”

A home in Westchester County, New York
A home in Westchester County, New York

Preparation is key

It is important to research what homes are selling for in the market and if your budget is realistic. It might mean looking at home prices below your budget so that when they eventually get bid up, you can still afford it.

Think through exactly what your budget is.

“What are your must-haves? What are your nice-to-haves?' says Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist for Redfin. "How much do you value different pieces of a home? How much are you willing to pay for more square footage versus a bigger backyard?”

Have your advisers on speed dial

Be prepared to present as complete a memo as you can when you make an offer, with the names of your lawyer, home inspector and pool inspector and a note that they're ready to go. Shortening times for the various steps in a home inspection will go a long way in making your offer attractive to a seller.

“You should say in your memo, ‘I'm going to inspect your pool with let’s say, Sunrise Pools and, here's a date. I already have an appointment. If you pick me, I'll have an inspection tomorrow morning so I can sign a contract quickly,” Levey say.

Don’t re-negotiate over minor damage

Gone are the days when buyers were renegotiating on everything, says Levey.

Now it’s reserved only for issues involving structural damage.

“If a pool is leaking, we're going to discuss it. If the septic is no longer functioning, we’ll have to discuss it, or if there’s mold in the house, it will have to be taken care of,” says Stacy Levey. “But you can’t bring up a broken window. You should have seen that before you made the offer..”

Be flexible

The terms are as important as the price itself. The more flexible you can be with the closing date, the better you will look in comparison to other potential buyers.

Often the sellers are in the process of buying a home themselves. It helps to be flexible around move dates.

“I know buyers who offered the homeowners rent-free stay for two months while they found a new home,” says Levey.

Stay cool

“Be aware that it's easy to get swept up in a really competitive market, so try not to fall in love too quickly because that can lead you to do something irrational," says Fairweather. "Stick to what your budget was. You don't want to pay more than what you can afford."

Pace yourself Fairweather advises. “If you are unsuccessful, and keep losing out on bidding wars, it might be a good idea to take a break, reset and go in with fresh eyes.”

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is the Housing and Economy reporter for USA TODAY. Follow her on Twitter @SwapnaVenugopal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paying over asking price? How to land a home in a seller's market

Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Americans in New York, California fled to 'hidden gems' like Salt Lake City, Phoenix amid COVID-19

    More space, affordable taxes and eased COVID-19 restrictions were just some of the reasons why wealthy individuals discovered new housing markets out West and down South during the pandemic.

  • While mortgage rates stay under 3%, homeowners race to refinance

    High demand for refinance loans is powering an increase in mortgage applications.

  • 'Core' inflation just jumped the most since 1982 - here's what that means

    Core inflation, which excludes food and gas prices, surged in April by the most since 1982. The one-month climb is a sign of true economic reopening.

  • U.S. home prices surge, what could cool the hot housing market

    Tim Rood - SitusAMC Managing Director and former Chairman of The Collingwood Group, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the booming housing market.

  • Uproar Over Proposed Camp Sites For Homeless People At West L.A. Beaches, Parks

    On Wednesday a Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that, among other things, fires related to homeless encampments have nearly tripled. According to the paper, in the first four months of this year there were 24 such blazes a day. Those calls accounted for 54% of all fires responded to by LAFD. Also on Wednesday, in […]

  • Most Americans now believe it’s a good time to buy a home, despite soaring house prices — here’s why

    Despite skyrocketing home prices, a majority of Americans believe now is a good time to buy a home, according to a new survey from Gallup. Last year, only 50% of people felt this way, marking a record low since Gallup began tracking Americans’ sentiment on the housing market in the 1970s.

  • Working Parents Would Rather Quit Than Go Back to the Office, New Poll Reveals

    Nearly two-thirds of parents would quit their job if their employer nixed remote work, the new survey shows.

  • Red Cross warns that coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia

    Coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia and the Pacific with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday. Seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, it said. Laos took just 12 days to see its cases double, and the number of confirmed infections in India has doubled in under two months to more than 23 million, the Red Cross said in a statement.

  • Digital coin ether hits record high as 2021 gains near 500%

    Cryptocurrency ether hit another record high on Wednesday, taking gains this year to close to 500% on the back of growing interest in decentralized finance applications and increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after bitcoin, climbed to $4,380.64.35, but was last down 4.1% at $4,029. Bitcoin was also down more than 4% at $54,188.

  • Jessie Mei Li Is Netflix’s Latest Breakout Star—and She’s All Kinds of Cool

    One to watch.

  • Hamas hits deep in Israel, which pummels Gaza as Biden predicts conflict's end

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Hamas launched rockets at Tel Aviv and toward Jerusalem early on Thursday and Israel vowed to keep pummelling the Islamist faction in Gaza despite a prediction by U.S. President Joe Biden that their fiercest hostilities in years might end soon. There was no immediate word of casualties from the pre-dawn salvo, which set off sirens as far as northern Nahalal, 100 km (62 miles) from Gaza, sending thousands of Israelis to shelters. At least 67 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, according to the enclave's health ministry.

  • Overnight Crypto Sensation Sets Out to Undo Internet’s Failings

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency that shot to a more than $45 billion valuation since it began trading on Monday could be just the tip of the iceberg for a new type of blockchain that hopes to remake how people interact with the world wide web.While the surge in the value attracted headlines, the Internet Computer project run by the Dfinity Foundation and its founder Dominic Williams has actually been in development for several years. The goal is twofold -- to improve the slow pace of most blockchain technology and remove gatekeepers like Amazon Web Services as the centralized, for-profit entities that both blockchain and websites rely on. The token, dubbed Internet Computer Price, or ICP, allows holders to govern the network.While the Ethereum blockchain has become the world’s most used, it is considered slow due to how its software is stored on thousands of separate, but linked, computers all around the world that have to agree on the state of the network. That means Ethereum processes about 30 transactions per second. And while Ethereum is decentralized, the computers running its network rely on cloud-based computing services from tech giants like Amazon and Google.“The problem Dfinity is addressing extends beyond just blockchain technology,” Mira Christanto and Wilson Withiam, analysts at Messari, wrote in a research note this week. “It’s addressing the issues plaguing traditional internet, such as relatively low data security and an oligopoly consisting of big tech companies.”Both Ethereum and the Internet Computer are base level protocols, meaning they are the backbone that applications run on. They are both based on nodes, the computers that run the software that creates the linked global network.On Ethereum, smart contracts are created by developers to execute code for anything from creating a new cryptocurrency to operating a decentralized exchange or minting the newest non-fungible token. Ethereum users must use Ether, the cryptocurrency, to pay for transactions. It’s open source, meaning any developer who wants to work with it has access. Ether reached its all-time high of $4,379 on May 12 and has gained an astounding 445% this year.Internet Computer is taking the Ethereum approach but applying it to the internet in general. It wants to allow developers to launch their software directly to its network that it claims can’t be controlled or manipulated by corporations like Google, Twitter, Facebook or Amazon. The ICP token reached a high of $713 on May 10 but has since settled to around $300, according to CoinMarketCap. ICP must be used to access the network.“Like Ethereum, this platform would allow developers to run computing applications on decentralized infrastructure,” Christanto and Withiam wrote. “Unlike Ethereum, the IC intends to offer companies the efficiency to run these applications at scale and the flexibility to build them to fit a particular user base’s specific needs (e.g. privacy).”Olaf Carlson-Wee, the founder of cryptocurrency investment firm Polychain Capital, first bought ICP tokens about three years ago, he said in an interview. The cryptography breakthroughs Williams and the Dfinity team made are what first caught his attention.“Dfinity is the most important technology launched since Ethereum,” he said. “People like me in the crypto world recognize the magnitude of the technology breakthroughs Dfinity represents.”The network is only four day old, however, so it doesn’t have a broad developer community behind it comparable to Ethereum or many applications that run on its system. The data centers that host Dfinity nodes will be open to anyone who has the technical skill and hardware necessary to meet the Internet Computer’s standards, Carlson-Wee said.Even with the changes Ethereum is going through to improve its speed and performance it won’t be able to compete with what the Internet Computer will enable, he said. “Dfinity will enable novel types of apps that aren’t possible to build on any other blockchain,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Home Prices Surge the Most on Record in Buying Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- The median price for a single-family home in the U.S. rose the most on record in the first quarter, as buyers fought over a dearth of inventory, according to the National Association of Realtors.Prices jumped 16.2% from a year earlier to a record high of $319,200. The growth eclipsed the 14.8% rate in the fourth quarter, which was the highest in data going back to 1989, the group said in a report Tuesday.Americans are taking advantage of low mortgage rates to buy homes in the suburbs and in less-costly cities across the country, where supplies are tight and bidding wars are common.“The record-high home prices are happening across nearly all markets, big and small, even in those metros that have long been considered off-the-radar in prior years for many home-seekers,” said Lawrence Yun, the group’s chief economist.The metropolitan area with the largest increase from a year earlier was Kingston, New York, a picturesque Hudson Valley town about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Manhattan. Prices there soared 35.5%. Fairfield County, Connecticut -- home to Greenwich -- followed, with 34.3%.Of the 183 metro areas measured by the group, 163 had double-digit price gains, up from 161 in the fourth quarter. Springfield, Illinois, was the only area where prices fell.(Updates with Fairfield County price gain in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jennifer Garner Has No Interest in ‘Dealing’ With Ex Ben Affleck’s Jennifer Lopez Romance

    “[She] doesn’t want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way.”

  • Should the Fed Fight Inflation Now? Here’s What Happens If It Goes Wrong.

    These days, it seems everyone is calling for the Fed to dial back its easy monetary policy to fight inflation. Just ask the ECB what happens if they move too fast.

  • Buyer demand outstrips homes on market

    A slowdown in homes being put on the market in April is leading to higher prices, surveyors say.

  • Two planes collide in Colorado sky — but no one was injured, officials say. How?

    Everyone walked away uninjured, officials said.

  • Seller shortage sends UK house prices soaring

    A lack of fresh listings was the biggest concern cited by respondents to an RICS survey.

  • Current Mortgage Refinance Rates -- May 11, 2021: Mortgage Rates Down Slightly

    Average mortgage refinance rates fell slightly today. What does this mean for your ability to refinance?

  • RHONY 's Eboni K. Williams Says She Hired a Matchmaker: 'Hopeful Little Girl Looking for Love'

    Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams revealed exactly what she's looking for in a man