'Don’t Choose Extinction' campaign: Frankie the Dinosaur shares warning on climate change
"Don’t Choose Extinction" campaign highlights the impact fossil fuel subsidies have on climate change
"Don’t Choose Extinction" campaign highlights the impact fossil fuel subsidies have on climate change
Draped in a colourful saree and shirt, Lakshmi Murgesan dives into the azure waters off India's southern coast to collect seaweed, which is being hailed by scientists as a miracle crop that absorbs more carbon dioxide than trees.
Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp
The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species. Edward O. Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarized to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming. He sees preventing catastrophic climate change -- the aim of U.N. climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday -- and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.
Hearing the mourning dove again was a revelation, but with it came a realization: the wistful coo hadn't been in the air for years.
Production isn't rising to keep pace with demand, but the reasons shouldn't surprise anyone, writes energy researcher Bianca Taylor.
For centuries, Lake Tuz in central Turkey has hosted huge colonies of flamingos that migrate and breed there when the weather is warm, feeding on algae in the lake’s shallow waters. This summer, however, a heart-wrenching scene replaced the usual splendid sunset images of the birds captured by wildlife photographer Fahri Tunc. The 1,665 square kilometer (643 square mile) lake — Turkey’s second-largest lake and home to several bird species — has entirely receded this year.
The rare cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo back in June but just received their names after a public vote
A TikToker documented the moment a bear interrupted a wedding. The animal knocked over a centerpiece and chair while guests sat nearby.
It's the biggest part of Biden's social spending framework as he heads to the UN climate summit in Glasgow this week.
Scientists think the turtles may have become tangled in abandoned fishing nets and drowned.
With the auto industry pivoting toward complete electrification, it shouldn't be surprising that the development of new hybrid cars has basically screeched to a halt. Toyota/Lexus makes the bulk of them, while only Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Ford offer them at all.
Your next car may be electric. But buying one involves considerations you might not be accustomed to, even if you’ve bought cars many times.
Rural communities like Chapagua that have done least to stoke the climate crisis barely have time to recover from one disaster before another hits Winter Amaya, 37, with his wife Luisa Mendoza, 31, in the makeshift home they share with their three children, after their home in another part of Chapagua was swept away by the River Aguán during Hurricane Eta. Photograph: Daniele Volpe/The Guardian It was around dusk on the third consecutive day of heavy rain when the River Aguán burst its banks and
(Bloomberg) -- China said it’s sticking to existing climate change targets to zero out emissions, reducing the chances for more ambitious global action at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe nation’s updated pledge under the Paris Agreemen
In less than an hour Tuesday, Florida’s utility regulators approved a record-setting $1.53 billion increase in rates for Florida Power & Light customers over the next four years, setting in motion an opportunity for the state’s largest electric utility to automatically raise customers’ bills, hitting residential clients hardest.
After China cracked down on cryptocurrency earlier this summer, bitcoin mining companies relocated their farms—many of them to the US, where the share of bitcoin mined worldwide soared from 16.8% to 35.5%.
When Linda Zhang became chief engineer for Ford’s F-150 Lightning three years ago, she took on what some might consider an all but impossible job. Some truck fans might have had some skepticism about Zhang herself—standing 5 ft. 3 in., the Chinese American engineer might not be the first person many pickup owners would imagine as the mastermind behind their hulking two-ton F-150 trucks.
Manchin, single-handedly blocking Biden's climate action plan, also owns $1 million in shares of a coal brokerage firm and receives oil and gas money.
When it comes to fighting climate change, the science is clear. So what is missing?
The constant complaints that Miami Beach’s plans to raise roads in the face of sea rise would flood nearby homes has finally resulted in lawsuits.