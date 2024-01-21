‘Don’t crowd the plow;’ ODOT plow hit by car in Mercer County

A local Ohio Department of Transportation plow was involved in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to ODOT Press Secretary Matt Burning, a plow in Mercer County was hit while turning into the garage just after midnight.

Burning said someone tried to pass the plow on the left-hand side and hit the plow blade.

No one was injured and the damage to the plow was minimal.

Throughout Ohio, 14 plows have been struck since Jan. 1.

Burning reminds drivers, “Don’t crowd the plow and give our crews room to work.”

