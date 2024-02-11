Don’t despair – America’s exceptionalism can provide hope for Britain

We are all familiar with the notion that America is different, but the recent performance of its economy has been startling. At the end of last year, it grew at an annualised rate of 3.3pc.

This is in marked contrast to both the UK and continental Europe where the economy is stagnating or even declining.

What makes the American performance all the more impressive is that it has been combined with sharply falling inflation, which is now down to 2.6pc on the PCE measure favoured by the Federal Reserve.

This is in dramatic contrast to the prevailing pessimism which reigned only a year ago, which envisaged the return of stagflation.

A more optimistic variant acknowledged that inflation would come down but only if the economy was extremely weak. Both variants have been proved hopelessly wrong.

The recent combination of a strong economy and much lower inflation is being dubbed “the immaculate disinflation”.

What explains it? Clearly, the fading of one-off price pressures caused by a combination of international supply chain disruptions following Covid and the spike in energy and commodity prices associated with Russia’s war in Ukraine has been a pivotal factor.

But there is a feature of recent performance which is potentially more enduring and also highly encouraging. US productivity growth has been strong.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, it was 2.7pc year on year, and in the second half of the year, it was 4pc annualised.

Again, this is in marked contrast to the pessimism surrounding the potential for productivity growth, which has dominated economic commentary for many years now.

If this fast productivity growth can be sustained, then a bevy of pessimistic commentators will have to eat their words and all sorts of interesting prospects will open up for the economy and markets.

So why has productivity growth been so strong? There is a tantalising suggestion that it may have something to do with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

As I argued in my book “The AI Economy”, this new technology offers the possibility of substantial increases in productivity and hence growth in living standards.

Unfortunately, however, I doubt whether AI has had that much to do with the recent surge in US productivity growth. For a start, such general-purpose technologies usually take quite a while to be widely adopted and for their full economic benefits to come through. This was true of steam and electricity.

What’s more, there isn’t that much evidence, anecdotal or otherwise, to suggest the widespread adoption of AI on a scale that would kickstart productivity. There are a few isolated examples and impressive stories about what ChatGPT can do but no more.

What seems to be a weightier explanation of the productivity surge is something more old-fashioned, namely the strength of aggregate demand and the associated tightness of the labour market.

Faced with the difficulties of hiring people, many employers have resorted to ways of getting more output from their existing workforce. Often, but not always, this has involved substantial amounts of investment.

Is this stellar US economic performance likely to continue?

I doubt whether it will stay as strong as it has been over recent quarters. Although the doomsters who forecast an imminent recession have been proved wrong over an extended period, it would be no surprise if the growth of the US economy slowed considerably, partly as a delayed reaction to last year’s interest rate increases.

Consumer demand has been buoyed by the stock of financial assets built up as the result of Covid and associated government handouts. But this stock is finite.

Meanwhile, it is not clear that inflation will remain so benign for a sustained period. It is noteworthy that pay inflation has remained relatively high, at just over 4pc, and the share of labour income in GDP is very low. It is due for a recovery.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if, having fallen sharply this year, inflation then rebounds and gets stuck at a level above the Fed’s 2pc target in 2025.

Even so, US productivity growth is likely to continue at about 2pc and this will help to keep unit labour costs in check.

Lest you think that strong US performance offers us encouragement over here, I must warn you that this week’s economic statistics could mark something of a setback.

Wednesday sees the publication of the latest inflation figures and there is a good chance that the CPI inflation rate will pick up marginally from 4pc to 4.1pc, largely because of recent increases in utility prices.

Meanwhile, on Thursday we will get an estimate for GDP in December and for Q4 as a whole.

The figures are likely to be weak. The previous quarter showed the economy shrunk by 0.1pc so, if there is a contraction then, on the usual definition of a recession, namely two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the UK would be in recession, albeit an extremely mild one.

This combination of inflation rising and GDP falling would give the ultra-pessimists a field day. As it happens, I think this would be a false dusk.

The prospects for UK inflation remain favourable but the big drop will not occur until the publication of April’s figure, which comes in May.

That’s when I expect the CPI inflation rate to drop to 2pc. And by the end of the year, it should be down to something like 1pc.

So, even if this week’s downbeat figures make it look as though we are on a different planet from the Americans, don’t despair.

The underlying difference isn’t anything as large as these figures suggest. Furthermore, as and when AI gets to boost productivity in a major way, it is likely to do this almost as much in the UK as in the US.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics. roger.bootle@capitaleconomics.com

