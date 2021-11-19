‘Don’t Disrespect Me Like That’: Dwyane Wade Calls Out His Wife Gabrielle Union for Planting This Story About Him in the Media

Dwyane Wade revealed during a recent interview the rumor his wife of seven years, Gabrielle Union, allegedly planted in the media.

The 39-year-old was promoting his newly released photographic memoir, “Dwyane,” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” when he disclosed that Union’s claim about him owning a poster of her in college was false.

Dwyane Wade revealed during an interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” that his wife Gabrielle Union planted the rumor that he had a poster of her on his wall while in college. Photo:@thelateshowwithstephencolbert/YouTube

Wade, who attended Marquette University in Wisconsin from 2000 to 2003 before being drafted by the Miami Heat, said when asked about the poster rumor, “It’s a lie.” He further elaborated that Union could “plant” the story because the actress is widely known.

“So, my wife is a bigger celebrity than me, and she gets to come on your show, and other shows way more than I. So, she planted this story. This is a planted story. This did not happen, people.”

Toward the end of the conversation, Wade shared that it wasn’t a poster but a magazine that he’d kept. He jokingly said, “Now, I had the magazine that she was on the cover of, and it probably was under my pillow, but it wasn’t on the wall … Don’t disrespect me like that.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Photo:@gabunion/Instagram

During the early 2000s, Union’s career was at an all-time high, having starred in “Bring it On,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “She’s All That,” and the sequel to “Bad Boys” with actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Although the father of four addressed the poster rumor, other additional information surrounding Union’s story is unclear, including the timeline of when she mentioned it. Earlier this week, both Union and Wade celebrated the release of the former basketball player’s book by uploading images from the backyard celebration on their respective Instagram accounts.

Union wrote, “We celebrate you @dwyanewade Great times last night celebrating ‘Dwyane’ a photographic memoir of the incredible life and career of @dwyanewade.” At the same time, Wade penned a special message to those who attended the event and bought the book.

He said, “Last night was fulfilling in a way that I can’t explain. We kicked off my (book emoji) tour right at my home and in my backyard. I wanna thank everyone who was present last night, and I wanna thank everyone who has purchased my photographic memoir ‘DWYANE’! I love you all, and I’m blown away by your love and respect for my art!”

