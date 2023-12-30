Don’t drive buzzed: OSP increases New Year’s patrols

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2023, the Oregon State Police has seen a 2.5% increase in arrests for DUII across the state. With New Year’s Eve looming, OSP wants to limit the number of impaired drivers on the road with a multi-agency approach.

Lt. Logan Denney with OSP said New Year’s Eve is the second deadliest holiday in Oregon.

“It’s usually due to the fact that people drive while impaired especially relating to alcohol, but we also understand other drugs, including marijuana, cannabis control substances, but also even medications or other substances can impair the body as well,” he told KOIN 6 News.

There are statistical behaviors shown to contribute to serious injury and deadly crashes. Denney said the acronym is SOLID: Speed occupant safety, lane safety, impaired driving, distracted driving.

“Some of them correspond together, but at the end of the day, any of these can lead to a devastating tragedy on the roadway,” he said.

FILE – A person walks a line during a DUII stop. (KOIN)

The increased patrols will focus on the freeways and downtown Portland. With the year almost over, 73 people have died on Portland streets, the highest number of deadly crashes in the past 3 decades.

“A lot of it just came down to somebody who got behind the wheel thinking they can get home and they made the wrong choice and, unfortunately, they’ve not only hurt themselves, but they killed somebody else in the process,” Denney said.

He has one easy tip for anyone who is concerned someone is too buzzed to drive.

“Take away the keys make sure that those folks don’t go out to their car and find ways to help your friends and your family. When you get behind the wheel you have now crossed the threshold and, unfortunately, other people’s lives are at risk.”

