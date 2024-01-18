‘Don’t engage in road rage’: Virginia State Police share how you can stay safe on the road

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — When it comes to getting to where you need to be, there are things in your control and out of your control.

“People do not give themselves enough time to get to their destination,” said Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police. “They’re not putting into factors of congestion … also a lot of construction.”

Those factors can lead to road rage, Anaya said.

She said the military population also affects how much traffic there is. The Navy’s largest aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford, docked back in Norfolk Wednesday. That means thousands of people will be back on the roads.

Anaya said the traffic and construction are causing drivers to engage in some scary exchanges on the road.

“A lot of reports that come in are people that are either driving erratically, trying to run somebody off the road break, checking, slamming on brakes or tailgating,” she said. “Those are the types of calls that we get…Unfortunately, we have seen road rage escalate to violence or injury.”

If you encounter an erratic driver, she said “do not engage with that person in that road rage incident. Call 911… be very descriptive.”

Tell dispatch the license plate number, color of the car, make, model and the direction the car is traveling.

Troopers can respond and write a summons only if they witness the driver’s actions.

Anaya said you can also go to the magistrate and take out a summons because of what happened to you.

She said driving in the slow lane and honking can provoke situations of road rage.

“Many people who drive slow in that left lane are endangering not only law enforcement officers, but they are provoking situations of road rage because people are trying to get around them and they feel that they should be allowed to be there because they’re doing the speed limit,” she said. “Do not. Unnecessary honking is allowing yourself to be placed into that road rage.”

She added: “Be very cautious, be aware of your surroundings and be considerate of other drivers. If you feel you are in a situation that’s being provoked by somebody with hand gestures or verbally venting, just move yourself from that situation.”

If someone is driving erratically, call 911, or if you’re on the interstate, dial #77.

