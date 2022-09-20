‘We don’t even know if Kristin Smart is dead.’ Defense moves to dismiss murder case

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Defense attorneys for the men accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart and hiding her body moved for a mistrial and dismissal of the case on Tuesday.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday against Paul and Ruben Flores in Monterey County Superior Court, following an eventful afternoon in the courtroom.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has been arguing its case in front of two Monterey County Superior Court juries since July 16 — for just over two months.

Paul Flores’ defense attorney, Robert Sanger, and Ruben Flores’ defense attorney, Harold Mesick, both moved to dismiss the case against the Flores men after the prosecution finished its last witness outside of the presence of the juries.

Sanger argued there is “no evidence of a murder case, no evidence of a rape, and no evidence in this case.”

“We don’t even know if Kristin Smart is dead, and I know that’s hurtful to hear and I’m sorry to say it,” Mesick said. “For all we know she’s out in Dubai or the Middle East.”

When arguing against the defense motion to dismiss, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle said the evidence is clear.

The prosecutor rehashed all the evidence that has been presented at trial thus far.

This included videos of Paul Flores being interviewed by law enforcement officers in 1996, which Peuvrelle said show that Flores is “basically a pathological liar lying through his teeth.”

The defense is expected to call its first witness Wednesday morning.