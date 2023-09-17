“I don’t even think about it": On "Meet the Press," Trump says he's not afraid of going to prison

In a one-hour interview with new "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, conducted at his Bedminster, New Jersey estate, Donald Trump addressed a number of questions pertaining to his 2024 campaign, but focused primarily on his legal woes.

When asked about the possibility of going to prison for numerous federal counts relating to election interference, hush money payments and improper handling of classified government documents, the former president seemed to shrug it off, saying, "I don't even think about it."

"I'm built a little differently I guess," he furthered. "When you say, 'do I lose sleep?' I sleep. Because I truly feel that, in the end, we're going to win."

On the topic of pardoning himself, should he be elected as president once again, Trump seemed to rule it out, saying, "I think it's very unlikely. What did I do wrong? I didn't do anything wrong."

But as for insurrectionists convicted of Jan. 6 related crimes, those individuals he will consider pardoning.

"When I talk about retribution, I'm talking about fairness," he said. "We have to treat people fairly. These people on Jan. 6 . . . some of them never even went into the building, and they're being given sentences of, you know, many years."

Watch a clip from "Meet the Press" here:

"I certainly might" -- Trump on Meet the Press indicates he'll pardon insurrectionists convicted of J6-related crimes pic.twitter.com/2SnvmG4OKy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2023