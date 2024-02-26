‘I don’t have any excuse.’ Man sentenced for machete attack that injured teen in State College

A Centre County man was sentenced Monday to at least another six months in jail for attacking a teenager with a machete in State College.

Emanuel “Manny” Cespedes, 19, of Halfmoon Township, was sentenced by Centre County Judge Brian Marshall to at least 15 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility. He received credit for nearly nine months served. His maximum sentence is 32 months.

Cespedes was also sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to pay nearly $700 in restitution.

Marshall’s sentence largely sided with Centre County prosecutors, who sought a minimum of 16 months in jail. Defense lawyer Helen Stolinas argued for a minimum of 11 1/2 months.

“We are a lucky community that things like this are an anomaly, but when they do happen, it’s something that we take seriously and I think we need a serious sentence in this case,” Marshall said.

The teen who was injured in the assault did not offer a statement during the hearing. Much of the advocacy came from Cespedes, his lawyer and nine people who wrote a letter in support of him.

Cespedes apologized, telling the boy and his family he was “sorry I hurt you.” The attack, he said, was “out of character.”

“I don’t have any excuse for my actions,” Cespedes said. “I shouldn’t have acted out the way I did.”

He punched the teen and struck him with a machete at least three times during a June altercation at Parkway Plaza Apartments. Centre County First Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw said investigators were unable to identify a reason for the attack.

The boy was treated at UPMC Altoona for lacerations of his shoulder, ankle and arm. McGraw said borough police officers found blood on the floor and walls of the apartment. The teen was at least temporarily unable to raise his right arm.

“We have a young man here who was knocked down — he’s out of the fight — and the defendant procures a weapon to continue his work on him,” McGraw said before Cespedes’ sentence was handed down. “That is a criminal act that shows essentially very little empathy and no remorse.”

Cespedes pleaded guilty in December to a felony count of aggravated assault. Five charges were dropped.

His mother, godparents, four State College Area High School teachers and the general manager of the Dairy Queen where he worked were among those who wrote letters in support of him.

Jennifer Cardona described her son as an “amazing son, helpful brother and loyal friend” who committed a “stupid and selfish act.” State High teachers described him as a quiet, polite student.

He graduated from the school just days before the attack and planned to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology to become a radiology technologist.

“He derailed a future that was looking pretty bright at the time,” Stolinas said. “... He would be halfway through his spring semester by now, but he’s spent his last several months in jail. He is definitely paying a high price for his offense that he committed.”