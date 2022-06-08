‘Don’t make me use this’: Florida man stabbed in fight over breakfast treat, cops say

Two roommates fought over a popular breakfast treat in Central Florida early Monday — and one ended up behind bars.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the Knightshade student living community near the University of Central Florida in Orlando shortly after midnight.

The officer made contact with an individual in the living room who said his roommate had stabbed him following a dispute over food.

“The two were arguing about past incidents where someone ate a Toaster Strudel,” said the report, pertaining to the Pillsbury snack whose slogan is “Something better just popped up.”

The victim told the deputy that during the altercation, Griffin Cristal first slapped his cellphone out of his hand and used pepper spray. While the victim was washing the irritant off of his face at the sink, the 21-year-old allegedly lunged at him from behind with a metal pot, subsequently pulling out a pocketknife.

The violent incident was caught on video, according to a police report. In the footage, investigators heard Cristal calling his roommate a b---- and a “criminal” before allegedly attacking him.

“Don’t make me use this,” the suspect is heard saying on the video, says the affidavit. Then: “I’m going to stab you.”

A third roommate witnessed the fight and corroborated the story told by the victim, who was treated on the scene for a “deep gash” to his hand and forearm.

Cristal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The student was briefly held on $6,500 bond.

The Miami Herald reached out to UCF and the school said it had no affiliation with the off-campus housing complex.