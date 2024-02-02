Don’t be fooled — unusual-looking barn-house for sale in Missouri has a lot to offer

A home that’s a curious blend of both a barn and a house has landed on the real estate market in Oak Grove, Missouri, for $550,000.

Exterior

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence has the build and roof arcs of your run-of-the-mill barn on the exterior, but one can tell it’s a home based on the beautiful windows and the spacious deck in front of the estate.

Interior

And while the interior is definitely spacious like a barn, it is cozy with high ceilings and wonderful wood finishes.

Staircase

“True country atmosphere just minutes from I-70 Beautiful barn style home sitting on just over two acres offers an open concept with a private (primary bedroom) and three additional bedrooms,” the listing on Realtor.com said.

Kitchen

“The utility is convenient to the kitchen which has stainless steel appliances. The home features three full baths and a dedicated library office.”

Deck

Other features in and around the 3,618-square-foot home include:

Boxcar sliding

Stone fireplace

French doors

Elevated deck

Garage

Additional downstairs family room

Interior

The pictures also show a pond near the house and a white picket fence, completing the country-living look.

Blue room

One room stands apart from the rest, however — one that’s painted a vibrant shade of blue all over. Interesting mix of decor and color.

Office

Oak Grove is about 25 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Interior

