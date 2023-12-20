Don’t be a homebody: Here’s where to go out for New Year’s Eve 2024 in Miami

See ya, 2023! Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

If you’re not totally tuckered out from all the Art Basel/Christmas holiday parties yet, it’s time to think about where you’re going out for New Year’s Eve. Luckily, Miami isn’t lacking in the things to do department. We’ve rounded up a ton of events, parties, dinners and happenings around town for the evening of Dec. 31 (reminder that’s a Sunday Funday).

HOTELS

The Biltmore: This stunning Coral Gables landmark is classy party central for those 21 and up. Enjoy a premium open bar and gourmet bites as you dance the night away to the sounds of a live DJ, light show and fireworks. General admission is $250 at www.eventbrite.com, through Dec. 27. No tickets will be sold at the door.

10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Granada Ballroom at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

Estranged couple Cardi B and Offset will both perform at the Fontainebleau Hotel for New Year’s Eve, at different venues

The Fontainebleau: Spend 2024 with the always entertaining Cardi B, who definitely knows how to put on a show (see her “WAP” video for evidence). The rapper will be front and center at the legendary property’s oceanfront pool, along with DJ Gryffin. A variety of ticket packages are available, which include premium open bar, as well as prime seating at reserved tables and/or cabanas. Coincidentally (or not), Cardi’s estranged husband Offset will also be on site, performing at the hotel’s nightclub LIV. Can we say awkward?

Cardi B event: 9 p.m.-2 a.m., 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; general admission, $250. Offset event: 10 p.m.-5 a.m.; tickets from $125; fontainebleau.com/nye

FESTIVE DINNERS/BALLS

Byblos: This Mediterranean-inspired beauty is serving things up family style for the evening with a menu starting at $150 a person, starting at 6 p.m. There’s also a late-night revelry option that includes an open bar, live DJ and party favors, from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., for $125.

1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-864-2990. Reservations: opentable.com/byblos-miami.

El Tucán: Mr. Hospitality’s Brickell supper club is throwing the seductive sounding The Secret Behind the Mask: A Black and White Affair. Costumes are encouraged, as are donning only those two matchy matchy colors. Two seating times at 7 p.m. ($195) and 9 p.m. ($395) are offered with a special menu and acrobatic performances.

1111 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-535-0065; eltucanmiami.com

The rooftop lounge area of Giselle

Giselle: Want to bid the year adieu with a view? This rooftop eatery, perched atop E11EVEN ultraclub, has got you. Executive Chef Gustavo Zuluaga is rolling out two seafood centric menus for the fancy fête, with seatings at 6 p.m., from $150, and 9 p.m., from $275. Your tastebuds will be partying, too.

5 NE 11 St., Miami; 305-358-9848; gisellemiami.com

Issabella’s: Enter the new year as someone anonymous at this Lincoln Road eatery’s “A Night in Venice” masquerade ball. That means along with black tie attire, you’ll need to wear a mask, to be removed only to indulge in a caviar-supplemented menu.

1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; Seatings start at 7 p.m. $125. Reservations: Exploretock.com

Marion: Dig through your jewelry box for your best rhinestones, then prepare to boogie at the Dancing in Diamonds celebration. Indulge in a la carte eats while performers encourage you to move to the beat all night long. Two seatings at 7 p.m. ($195) and 9 p.m. ($395).

111 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-717-7512, www.marionmiami.com

Queen Miami Beach: “Prepare to be enthralled in a world of supreme opulence and glamour” reads the invite to this snazzy nightclub’s black-tie Golden Majesty Ball. The celeb magnet inside the Paris Theater (a fave of Will Smith) will be your headquarters for elegant selfies. A number of musical and dance performances are on tap until the clock strikes midnight, along with multiple-course tasting menus. Two seatings, at 6 p.m. ($265) and 9 p.m. ($395).

550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-373-2930; queenmiamibeach.com

OUTDOOR FUN

The Big Orange, Mr. Neon, sits at the base of the InterContinental Miami waiting for his big night on New Year’s Eve, 2013/FILE

Big Orange: After a three year hiatus (COVID and other red tape-y stuff), The Big Orange is back! Tens of thousands will gladly battle the downtown traffic so they can be seen at Miami’s version of Times Square once again. The festivities begin at 6 p.m., culminating in our beloved giant neon orange rising along the side of the InterContinental Hotel, before dropping at midnight. Did we mention there were fireworks?

InterContinental Hotel, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000. Free.

MALLS

NYE Live!: Haven’t spent enough quality time at the mall shopping like a crazy person? The Dolphin’s new entertainment complex Vivo! Plaza has got a lot going on for New Year’s Eve. “Gold Level” tickets start at $70 and give guests party swag, along with an open bar from 9 p.m. to the midnight, when there is a champagne toast. Feeling flush? VIP Tables (from four people) start at $140 a head and include a platinum beverage package, carving and appetizer stations and a dedicated server.

Vivo! at Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., Miami. Reserve at nye-live.com