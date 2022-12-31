‘Don’t hurt me!’: Woman kidnapped at gunpoint by 2 men, forced to withdraw money, Memphis police say

A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint by two men, who allegedly kidnapped a second person while forcing the woman to drive around the Mid-South.

On Dec. 20 at approximately 11:40 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a kidnapping/abduction call on Dorset Drive, off Helene Road.

The caller told police that while on the phone with her friend at approximately 9:50 a.m., when she heard the woman on the phone say, “Don’t hurt me!”, then heard what sounded like a cell phone drop on the ground, when the call got disconnected.

The caller who was at the address, went outside to see a Mercedes not in the driveway, where the victim normally parks their vehicle.

The caller also discovered a gray slipper in the front yard that belonged to the victim.

The caller and one other person tracked the victim’s cell phone, to the intersection of Helene Road and Dorset Drive.

The two found the cell phone and brought it inside, and contacted MPD, police said.

The reporting police officer made the scene, to gather evidence from the caller and the witness.

The officer put out a possible kidnapping broadcast on the woman and her Mercedes vehicle.

The woman said that she pulled into her driveway in the Mercedes when two unknown armed men walked up to her vehicle.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at her and fired two shots that struck the Mercedes.

The other suspect entered the Mercedes, passenger side, and pulled the woman into the car.

While pulling her in, the suspect pointed a gun at her head, records showed.

The two suspects got into the vehicle with her and drove to a First Citizens Bank in Arlington.

One of the men forced the woman to withdraw an undetermined amount of money from the ATM.

After the withdrawal, they drove to another First Citizens Bank, this time in Collierville.

Collierville Police were nearby on Poplar Avenue.

The suspects followed a red car that was in the area, to The Villas at Houston Levee apartment complex.

One of the suspects exited the Mercedes and kidnapped the driver of the red car, police said.

Story continues

That suspect and victim in the red car drove to the area of I-240 and Covington Pike, where the others lost sight of them.

The first victim was then forced to drive to a gas station near a Taco Bell.

She was then forced to drive to Jackson, Tenn.

The suspect then forced the woman to drive to the area of Airways and Ketchum, near the airport.

While driving, the suspect told the woman that they should get married, and he would give her the money back in two weeks, records showed.

The woman then drove back to the Dorset residence, around 1:30 a.m., and told police she was not harmed during the incident.

If you know anything about these kidnappings, call Crime Stoppers 901-528-2274 (CASH).

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: