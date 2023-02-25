Don’t increase corporation tax, three ex-chancellors tell Rishi Sunak

Lord Hammond - David Rose for The Telegraph

Going ahead with a rise in corporation tax would be a mistake, three former chancellors have warned Rishi Sunak.

On Saturday, Lord Hammond, who was Theresa May’s chancellor, said he was “disappointed” with the increase from 19 per cent to 25 per cent.

Kwasi Kwarteng, who was chancellor under Liz Truss, said the policy would not help the UK to become more competitive.

George Osborne has also said Mr Hunt should cut business taxes in next month’s Budget to boost the economy. Earlier this month, he warned that a historically high burden on industry risked putting companies off investing in Britain.

The former chancellors joined business leaders and economists in the growing rebellion against Mr Sunak’s flagship policy.

Lord Hammond told The Telegraph: “My view on corporation tax is always that it’s better to have lower than higher. I am quite disappointed that we will be increasing it to 25 per cent.

“Businesses would accept 25 per cent corporation tax if they felt they had all the other bits in place for a growing economy. But the labour market is not working, the planning system is not working and none of the preferential trade deals with big powers around the world have come to pass.”

Mr Kwarteng, sacked as chancellor by Ms Truss shortly before she resigned as prime minister, said the increase in corporation tax “doesn’t help our competitiveness”, adding: “We have got to look at ways to improve our attractiveness to foreign investors.”

Meanwhile the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said the policy would be disastrous for the UK’s one million limited company directors.

“If they earn more than £50,000, they will get hit and that hurts a lot of people. People think corporation tax is only an issue for big businesses – but when we speak to our members and ask what they need help with, corporation tax is top of the list,” Craig Beaumont, the FSB’s spokesman said.

“If you want the economy to bounce back, one way of not doing that is making it harder for small business owners.”

It follows a warning from the Confederation of British Industry that Jeremy Hunt must cut the tax burden on companies in his Budget next month or leave Britain diminished on the world stage and struggling to attract investment.

Research by Europe Economics, a consultancy, for the Taxpayers’ Alliance, which modelled the impact of the planned rise in corporation tax on growth, found that it could result in a £30.2 billion (0.9 per cent) reduction in economic growth over 10 years.

It came as Priti Patel, the former home secretary, led a group of 25 Tory MPs calling on Mr Hunt to ease the tax burden and stop “penalising” families ahead of the Budget.

In a letter to the Chancellor, they say: “We ask that you take steps to help families keep more of the money they earn. This should include revisiting the current personal taxation system to make it simpler and fairer for families.”

The letter, organised by Sir Edward Leigh who is the chairman of the Catholic Union, is also signed by Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee of backbenchers, as well as former ministers George Eustice and Sir Desmond Swayne.

A government spokesman said: “Growing the economy is one of the Prime Minister’s top priorities. From April, our corporation tax rate will still be the lowest in the G7, keeping the UK internationally competitive.”

A Treasury spokesman said they have “lifted millions of families out of paying tax altogether by raising income tax and National Insurance thresholds”.