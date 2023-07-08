Don’t get involved with this fight club, Kansas police tell children, teens

The Hutchinson Police Department is warning people to not get involved, and parents to take note if their children are, in a fight club that is being coordinated with a private Instagram group.

Police said the group is called “hk.street.beefs.” The “hk” apparently stands for Hutchinson, Kansas.

Police shared an image of a yellow cobra on its Facebook page, from the group’s Instagram account. Another photo says, “owners: ran by nun known by all.”

“We know about the group, the owners of the group, locations, fights, and other participants,” police said in the Facebook post, adding that most of the participants and followers are children or older teenagers.

Police said they are investigating several battery cases over the past few weeks tied the group. The fights happen around Hutchinson in public and at homes, with some of those at the home charging an admission.

“What has been occurring is other fights, that were not scheduled have been happening or kids have been getting jumped and battered, so it could be recorded with cell phones, and was passed off as a beef, or an agreed fight between two people,” police said.

Police added: “These events will not be tolerated, and anyone caught participating in or recording the events will be charged. If it is scheduled by the site, the owners and creators will also be charged and could be held responsible for any damages or injuries.”

