Don’t jail rapists and burglars – our prisons are too full, judges told

Criminals including rapists and burglars should not be jailed next week as prisons are too full, judges have been told.

Crown court judges have been advised to delay sentencing hearings and reminded to take account of the overcrowding when deciding whether to jail an offender. Some violent offenders and thieves have already been spared jail and instead handed sentences in the community.

The moves are among contingency measures being prepared as the number of spare places in the male prison estate has dropped below 150.

Other options include increasing the numbers of prisoners held in police cells, the use of magistrate court cells and expanded early release on electronic tags or under curfew.

On Wednesday, there were just 124 spare places as the prison population passed 88,100, the highest number since records began more than 120 years ago.

Emergency measures discussed

The Telegraph disclosed on Monday that prison chiefs feared that this would be the week when prisons in England and Wales ran out of space, the first time this has happened since 2007.

Then Tony Blair’s government ordered an emergency early release of more than 1,500 prisoners before they had completed their sentences.

The move by judges to delay sentencing decisions will be targeted at convicted offenders who are currently free on bail but likely to face jail sentences.

They will spend the same time in jail but a criminal justice expert warned: “How long before a convicted-but-bailed rapist or burglar reoffends before sentencing?”

The move was sanctioned in a meeting held remotely between Lord Edis, the senior presiding judge for England and Wales, and senior judges earlier this month.

Rishi Sunak is understood to have discussed emergency measures with Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, and Damian Hinds, the prisons minister, at a crisis meeting in Number 10 last month.

But government sources said ministers were determined to avoid repeating Labour’s enforced early release of thousands of prisoners ahead of a general election. Instead, the sources said they were considering all options to expand prison places.

Fast-track refurbishment ordered

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has already ordered fast-track refurbishment of empty cells in prisons including HMP Liverpool and HMP Birmingham and is putting 1,000 rapid deployment cells in 18 jails across the country. These are pre-constructed blocks that can be dropped into spare land inside jails.

The MoJ has also changed the release rules for offenders serving under four years in jail so that they can be freed from jail earlier on electronic tags and subject to home curfews. Hundreds have so far become eligible for the scheme.

The Government has 400 police cells on permanent standby to take the overflow, some of which are already being used and could quickly fill up to capacity. Last week, the Justice Secretary announced plans to rent cells in foreign prisons, but this requires a change in the law that is unlikely to be introduced before next year.

Earlier this year, Dominic Raab, then the justice secretary, wrote to judges asking for them to take prison overcrowding into account when passing sentences or deciding whether to remand people in custody.

Since then, cases have included a lorry driver who received a suspended sentence due to “pressure on the prison estate” despite punching and repeatedly kicking a man in a road rage incident.

Sources at the MoJ stressed that no final decisions had been taken on any contingency measures.

