‘You don’t just drive off’: Family of woman killed in hit and run asks for help identifying driver

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A family member of a woman killed during a hit and run is now breaking his silence.

“I feel like I’m at ground zero,” said Sam Pawley, a cousin of Kathy Dennis.

Kathy Dennis was struck and killed on the side of the road by a truck on Jan. 25 in Tyler. Now, Pawley, returns back to FM 14 where it happened, hoping to gain attention on his cousin’s death and get justice.

“I lost a family member here,” Pawley said.

Video obtained by KETK News shows Dennis walking on the road just minutes before she would be struck by an oncoming truck.

Pawley said it happened just three days before her 52nd birthday.

“She was a very bright and cheerful person,” he said. “She was a good Christian. She was a single mother who put herself through school to become a nurse.”

According to witnesses, the vehicle that hit her was an early 2000’s red Ford F-150 with a damaged front and came completely off the road, leading to Dennis’ death.

“We found both her shoes [and] both her socks,” said Pawley.

The only part of the license plate they caught was the first letter, “R.”

Pawley said he can’t comprehend someone not stopping to help.

“I can’t imagine someone hitting another human being and not stopping. Even if it was an accident. Maybe a horrible accident but you don’t just drive off,” Pawley said.

A reward might be offered by the family to anyone who can help identify the driver.

“I’m not a rich man but I’m able to offer a reward,” Pawley said.

KETK News reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for any new information but has not heard back.

