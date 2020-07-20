'We can’t support this' RNC plan, Jacksonville sheriff says while raising security concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The sheriff of Jacksonville, Florida, said Monday his office can't keep the Republican National Convention safe when it comes to his city next month, another sign of disorder as Republicans scramble to put on a "celebration" for President Donald Trump to accept the GOP nomination.

Sheriff Mike Williams, a Republican, raised concerns about funding for sufficient security for the four-day convention, which is expected to bring thousands of people to Jacksonville, as well as lacking clear plans.

“Where we are today is we can’t support this plan,” Williams said in an interview with Jacksonville media. "Where do we go from here is a good question. But where we are today, we can’t support it.”

Williams added, “There’s got to be some major re-working of what’s happening.”

The warning comes just five weeks before Republicans are set to convene Aug. 24 to 27 in Jacksonville after they intend to conduct party business in Charlotte, N.C., which was the original site of the full convention.

His concerns remain even after the Republican National Committee last week capped the size of the daily crowds for festivities in Jacksonville, limiting attendance during the first days of the events to the 2,500 regular delegates. Trump's acceptance speech would be open to guests and alternate delegates, raising the attendance for the final night to more than 6,000.

Donald Trump, Republican presidential nominee, speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 21, 2016. More

More: Republicans fear coronavirus will force scaling back Trump's Florida convention

Williams said he spoke with Mayor Lenny Curry, a Republican and vocal advocate for bringing the convention to Jacksonville – even as other cities’ leaders expressed concerns about the scale of a major political convention that brings thousands of law enforcement, protesters, delegates and dignitaries.

Williams said he only has “bits and pieces” of a plan to handle the convention.

He said he’s only gotten about 25 percent of what he requested as far as funding for the security. He said he's talked to Republican officials about the issues but added he “cannot say with good conscience that we are ready” to keep the event and community safe during the event.

“All of those things have been a concern for a couple of weeks,” Williams said. “But again, we are inside of 40 days away. We should be fine-tuning this and I really don’t have a solid plan.”

Williams said his biggest concern is ensuring the right amount of resources to handle everything that comes with a convention including protests “outside of the perimeter, things that we know we will have to deal with.”

“We have to have the right equipment. We have to have the right number of personnel to handle that,” he said. “Right now, we don’t have that.”

As for whether the convention should be canceled, the sheriff said that's "not my call and not my job.”

RNC National Press Secretary Mandi Merritt in a prepared statement, said the RNC continues to "work closely with local leadership in Jacksonville on planning for the convention, including on health and security measures."

Merritt said the U.S. Department of Justice is in the process of "allocating millions of dollars in a safety grant." She expressed confidence in Jacksonville's ability to host the convention safely.

"Jacksonville has accommodated upwards of 70,000 people for football games and other events, and we are confident in state, local and federal officials to be able to ensure a safe event for our attendees," she said.

The Trump campaign declined to comment, referring USA TODAY to the RNC.

More: Jacksonville, new site for President Trump’s convention speech, will require masks in public, indoors