'I don’t know if I’m delusional or not': Prosecution rests case in Waffle House shooting trial day 3

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday morning in the trial of Travis Reinking, accused of killing four and wounding others in a 2018 shooting at a Nashville Waffle House.

The defense is expected to begin its case Wednesday afternoon.

Reinking faces multiple murder charges in the April 22, 2018, early morning shooting at the restaurant in Antioch. Reinking, who has been in custody since his April 23, 2018, arrest, was indicted on 17 counts in the case, including four counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

One charge, a weapons possession charge, was dropped from the case before trial after state laws on gun ownership changed.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He has not contested that he was the shooter.

His defense intends to convince the jury he was not sane at the time of the shooting.

Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah DaSilva, 23, died after investigators said a gunman walked into the restaurant just after 3:20 a.m. and opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, wounding several others in the process.

The killer was stopped by a patron, James Shaw Jr., who stood up and grabbed the gun.

The gunman ran off into the darkness that night, kicking off nearly two days of citywide tension as hundreds of officers, search dogs and helicopters swarmed neighborhoods and swept through schools hunting for him.

State relies on victims, police in case

The first two days of testimony began with harrowing emotional accounts from witnesses and shooting victims about what they remembered from the massacre.

Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors turned to questioning detectives and investigators about the law enforcement response. Some detectives described the search through the woods for a man they thought was armed and dangerous. Others told the jury about their interactions with Reinking after his arrest.

The day ended with the medical examiner explaining to the jury what he found in the victims' autopsies.

'I don’t know what to believe'

The state's last witness was called around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Metro Nashville Police Detective Desmond Sumerel reviewed the remaining physical evidence in the case — guns, laptops and handwritten letters to Taylor Swift.

In opening statements, defense attorney Luke Evans said one of the delusions that overwhelmed Reinking included his belief a fictitious romantic relationship with the musician had turned sour.

Among the evidence discovered in a small safe was a key fob to a BMW sedan that had been stolen. The car itself had been discovered and towed from the parking lot outside Reinking's apartment the day before the shooting.

Inside the safe was more: pages and pages of handwritten letters and notebooks, some addressed to Swift.

Although Sumerel read out the letters, he testified he'd never seen them before. He spent little time digging into Reinking's psyche in the aftermath of the shooting, he said, and mostly worked on identification.

"This was one of the easiest homicides I’d ever had, in that respect," Sumerel said. "The weapon was on the scene, suspect’s vehicle was on the scene and I had video. I never get that in homicides."

The jury was briefly taken out of the courtroom while the parties argued over whether it was appropriate to ask the detective to read the letters. The judge noted since they were in evidence already, they could be read by the jury later anyway. He overruled the state's objection.

Evans asked Sumerel to read out a letter that was sealed when investigators found it in the safe. It had been mailed to Oprah Winfrey but returned to sender at an address for Reinking in Colorado.

In it, he calls Winfrey the only "honest person in show business."

He asks for her help to determine if he's really in a relationship with Swift, and if, as he believes, the singer is trying to steal his thoughts.

"I’m writing you because I’m in love with Taylor Swift, and I don’t know if I’m delusional or not," the letter read. "I don’t know the truth about her.

"I don’t know what to believe. I want the internet hacking to stop if it is in fact happening. I want to know for sure if I’m delusional or not."

The letter details a swirling confusion over his believed relationship with the star, who he saw in concert first in 2015. The writer believed she mouthed "hello" to him while performing. Since then, he believed they had been communicating, with her sending him coded messages and reading his thoughts.

The letter was several full pages long and described how his parents once called for medical assistance when he told them he was going to meet the musician. It described his struggles with understanding his sexuality.

"Please you have to have to help me. It's been a year and a half and if this isn't real, I would really like to move on with my life," he wrote.

