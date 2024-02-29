‘I don’t know what I’m going to do;’ Man finds porch, garage gone after tornado rips through

A man walked outside his home to find his porch and garage gone after a tornado ripped through his town.

Don Farrell woke up to an alert from WHIO’s Storm Center 7 telling him that a tornado was heading toward his home in Springfield Township.

“I went back in my bathroom, and closed the door,” Farrell said.

After the storm cleared, he thought he was in the clear too.

>> RELATED: NWS confirms at least 5 tornadoes in Ohio during Wednesday storms

“I heard a knock on the door. It was my neighbors and they were telling me my porch was gone, my garage was gone. That’s when I realized what happened,” he said.

Farrell saw the damage.

His porch was gone, part of his roof ripped off, and his garage destroyed.

“It’s pretty bad. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Farrell said.

For now, he will be staying with family while he tries to pick up the pieces of his home for about 30 years.