“We don’t know where he’s at”: Search continues for man who abducted daughter, prompted amber alert

The search continues for 46-year-old Terry Levy, the man the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said took his daughter that he doesn’t have legal custody of.

Action News Jax obtained the original 911 when he took off on foot from Stonehill Way in Orange Park with the child.

“He went off walking and I don’t know where he is,” the caller said on the phone to 911. “I have called him and told him to bring (redacted) back, he was like f*** you, call the police.’”

His 8-month-old daughter was considered missing for a few hours prompting an amber alert and kidnapping investigation. Action News Jax also obtained the incident report from Clay County Sheriff’s Office, which listed the offense as kidnapping, and we received the report filed from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“Does he have custody of the child?” The dispatcher asked in the call.

“No, no, no, no, no,” the caller responded.

The baby was found safe by JSO after a tip led them to Shelton Road in Jacksonville, the home of Levy’s aunt.

“I said ‘who’s baby?’ And he said ‘my baby’ and he put the baby in my hands,” Etiole Laster said. “In 15 minutes he came in here dropped the baby off in 15 minutes he was gone.”

Levy’s aunt, Etiole Laster said he showed up to her home with the 8-month-old. The police report said the baby was found safe, so in good physical condition and sleeping. Levy told Laster he would come back, but never did.

“We don’t know where he’s at but if we did, we would turn him in ourselves,” she said.

Laster says she didn’t even realize until well after the amber alert went off, that she was with the same baby.

“My eyes got so big I knew I finna go to jail,” she said. “I got on the phone, called my sister and said I got a stolen baby right here.”

Laster says Levy’s not dangerous, but Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a news conference on Thursday that if you see him, don’t approach him, adding he’s a career offender with a violent criminal history.

Laster said they’ve been trying to get in contact with him and out searching, but haven’t had any luck.

“All of us trying to get him to turn himself in and I wish he would, if you’re listening to me Terry, come to us and we will take you down there; I know you’re scared and I do not want nothing to happen to you,” she said.

Action News Jax also called the woman who has legal custody of the child, who declined to comment. Investigators are still actively searching for Levy and if he is caught, the sheriff’s office says he’s facing at the minimum, a charge of interference of child custody with a high possibility there’s an upgraded charge to kidnapping.

