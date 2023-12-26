Don’t leave pricey gift boxes by curb after Christmas, police say

An area police department is warning residents not to leave boxes from expensive presents on their curb.

“Be cautious about the information you give away, even inadvertently,” the Centerville Police Department said in a social media post. “Leaving boxes from recent purchases or gifts out with the trash is advertising what’s inside your home.”

The police department recommends breaking down the boxes and concealing them so they aren’t as easily identifiable.