Don’t lecture me on plight of refugees, says Dominic Raab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dominic Penna
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dominic Raab
    Dominic Raab
    British politician (born 1974)
  • Nina Hossain
    English journalist and presenter
  • Priti Patel
    Priti Patel
    British politician (born 1972)
Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said it was &#39;incredibly difficult&#39; for his father to reach Britain - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said it was 'incredibly difficult' for his father to reach Britain - Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the needs for security checks on new arrivals to Britain as part of the Government’s commitments to helping those fleeing Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Mr Raab - whose own father fled from the Nazis in Czechoslovakia in 1938 - was asked by Nina Hossain, a presenter with ITV News, whether the pathway for Ukrainians should be as simple as it was for those seeking sanctuary during the late 1930s.

“I don't need to be lectured by you about what my father went through. And you are talking about something you know little about,” he said. “It was incredibly difficult for my father to get to the UK.

“I think we're doing the right thing in the right way. There's been a question about whether we should have security checks. Look, this is people coming from a war zone.

“It is absolutely right, given the foreign fighters that are there alongside the Russians, that we make sure that we do have security checks precisely so that our generosity is directed to those who deserve our compassion, not those who might seek to harm us.”

Around 1.5 million people are now estimated to have fled to neighbouring countries from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, has unveiled plans that will allow more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK, including extended family members and sponsored workers.

However, all arrivals will need to have visas and undergo the relevant security checks amid fears around Russian infiltration of support schemes.

“Extremists are on the ground in the region, too,” Ms Patel told MPs on March 1. “Given that, and also Putin’s willingness to do violence on British soil - and in keeping with our approach, which we have retained consistently throughout all emergency evacuations, including that of Afghanistan - we cannot suspend any security or biometric checks on the people whom we welcome to our country.

“We have a collective duty to keep the British people safe, and this approach is based on the strongest security advice… We have been the target, basically, of Putin’s Russia.”

Boris Johnson said last week that the numbers of refugees who take up Britain’s offer of asylum was “hard to calculate [but] they could be more than 200,000.”

The UK also announced a further £220million of emergency and humanitarian aid as senior Conservative MPs urged a “flexible and pragmatic approach” towards the refugee crisis.

Recommended Stories

  • Governor calls Putin 'evil'; he’s definitely a bully | Steve Brawner

    This week Gov. Asa Hutchinson denounced Putin's actions in the Ukraine.

  • Erdogan urges Putin to declare Ukraine ceasefire, make peace

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday to declare a ceasefire in Ukraine, open humanitarian corridors and sign a peace agreement, his office said. NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Ankara has called Russia's invasion unacceptable and offered to host talks, but has opposed sanctions on Moscow.

  • Fears grow that time is running out to deliver Ukraine aid

    Fears are growing on Capitol Hill that the window to deliver critically-needed military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine is quickly closing. Backed by the United States and other NATO allies, Ukrainian forces have defied all expectations, mounting a fierce resistance to the superior forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kyiv remains under Ukrainian control; the skies over the country are contested; and there are signs of waning morale among...

  • 2 Chicago officers shot; suspect in custody

    Police say the officers were at a hot dog stand on the city’s West Side early Friday morning when someone opened fire. One officer was grazed in the head.

  • Ukraine-Russia news: Odesa prepares for attack as Putin ‘shifts focus to Black Sea’

    Russian president says war will only halt if Kyiv stops fighting and Moscow’s security demands are met

  • Canadian dollar posts weekly decline as Ukraine fears weigh

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the intensifying war in Ukraine triggered a flight to quality, overshadowing encouraging economic data from the United States, Canada's biggest trade partner. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2735 to the greenback, or 78.52 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Monday at 1.2792. Equity markets globally sank, while commodities and the save-haven U.S. dollar soared as the war in Ukraine escalated, with Russia seizing a big nuclear plant.

  • Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma

    Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Alabama on Sunday as the nation marks a defining moment in the fight for the right to vote, a trip that comes as congressional efforts to restore the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered. Harris is traveling to Selma, Alabama to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 when white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

  • Oil price set to surge further on Iranian talks delays

    Oil prices are set to surge further this week due to delays to the conclusion of Iranian nuclear talks and the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets, which are already suffering from Russian supply disruptions, analysts said. Russia has raised fresh demand for written U.S. guarantees that sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not harm Russian cooperation with Iran. Last week, the Brent benchmark rose 21% to close at $118.11 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 26% to close at $115.68, levels not seen 2013 and 2008, respectively, as Russia struggled to sell oil amid fresh sanctions.

  • U.S. Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing—How Much Worse Will It Get?

    Gas prices hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008, and they could be at $4.25 by Memorial Day. But in some places, it's already much higher.

  • The U.S. Needs Digital Cash, Not Just Digital Currency

    The case for a central bank digital currency rests on the mistaken idea that we need new digital money for our new digital world, write Andrew M. Bailey and William J. Luther.

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations

    The payments giants are pulling out of the Russian market in protest at its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Fort Worth first responders welcome home 6-year-old cancer patient after St. Jude tests

    Six-year-old Rylan Pruitt, who was sworn in as an honorary Fort Worth police officer earlier this year, was welcomed back by dozens of police officers from around Tarrant County, local first responders and Spider-Man.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Our View: 'It was that bad.' 2 years later, is COVID beaten enough to ditch masks?

    Mask mandate are lifting, by the Dispatch Editorial Board says we are not out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Sky News reporter Stuart Ramsay shot by Russian 'infiltrators' in Ukraine

    A veteran Sky News correspondent has been shot and wounded alongside members of his production team in Ukraine after their car came under fire from “Russian infiltrators”.

  • Paralympic Committee asks Beijing why anti-war speech censored

    The International Paralympic Committee on Saturday said it has asked China's state broadcaster to explain the apparent censorship of its president's forceful anti-war speech at the opening of the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

  • New evidence details Roger Stone's efforts against 2020 election: WaPo

    New video evidence from a documentary in the making about Roger Stone offers new details about his involvement in efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post, which reviewed more than 20 hours of film.Stone, a longtime political adviser to former President Trump, is having a documentary made of him called "A Storm Foretold." A Danish film crew has followed him around the past two years to...

  • Fresno State professor: Americans must avoid oversimplifying Russian-Ukraine war

    Commentary by Fresno State philosophy professor.

  • Bald eagle pair hatches chick in snowy Calif. nest

    A bald eagle chick has hatched in a snowy nest in the Southern California mountains. Friends of Big Bear Valley, which operates a webcam at the nest, says the chick was born Thursday afternoon. (March 4)