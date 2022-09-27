Don’t Get Left Out Of The Midterm Elections With So Much At Stake. Here’s A State-By-State Guide On Voter Registration Deadlines.

[INSERT 1]

The 2022 midterm elections are Nov. 8, and every state but one requires voters to register beforehand. You can either register by mail or in person and, in some states, online. If you’re not already registered to vote, check your state’s deadline to be sure you can vote in the midterm elections.

Midterm elections hold a lot of weight this year. Every seat in the House of Representatives is available, as well as 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships. These elections can have an effect on many wide-ranging issues, like healthcare, abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, climate change, and more, so voting is critical to ensure the future you want to see.

AlabamaThe voter registration deadline in Alabama is Oct. 24. Register to vote in person, by mail, or online.

AlaskaRegister to vote in person, by mail, or online in Alaska by Oct. 9.

ArizonaThe deadline to register to vote in Arizona is Oct. 11. You can register in person, by mail, or online.

ArkansasThe deadline to register to vote in Arkansas is Oct. 10. You must register in person or by mail.

CaliforniaThe deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Oct. 24. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.

ColoradoColorado’s deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Oct. 31. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.

ConnecticutConnecticut’s deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Nov. 1. You can register to vote up until and on Election Day.

DelawareThe deadline to register to vote in Delaware by mail, in person, and online is Oct. 15.

DCThe deadline to register to vote in DC by mail and online is Oct. 18. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.

FloridaFlorida’s deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 11.

GeorgiaThe deadline to register to vote in Georgia by mail, in person, and online is Oct. 11.

HawaiiThe deadline to register in Hawaii by mail is Oct. 31. The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is Election Day.

IdahoIdaho’s deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Oct. 14. The in-person registration deadline is Election Day.

IllinoisIllinois’s deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 23. The deadline is Oct. 11 to register by mail. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

IndianaIndiana’s deadline to register in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 11.

IowaRegister to vote by mail or online by Oct. 24. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.

KansasKansas’s deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18 for in person, by mail, and online.

KentuckyKentucky’s deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11 for in person, by mail, and online.

LouisianaThe deadline to register online to vote in Louisiana is Oct. 19. The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 11.

MaineMaine’s deadline to register in person is Election Day. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 18. You cannot register online.

MarylandThe deadline to register online and by mail in Maryland is Oct. 18. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

MassachusettsMassachusetts’s deadline to register in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 29.

MichiganThe deadline to register to vote online and by mail in Michigan is Oct. 24. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

MinnesotaMinnesota’s deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 18. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

MississippiThe deadline to register by mail or in person in Mississippi is Oct. 10. You cannot register online.

MissouriThe deadline to register in person, by mail, and online in Missouri is Oct. 12.

MontanaMontana’s deadline to register in person is Nov. 7. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11. You cannot register online.

NebraskaThe deadline to register in person in Nebraska is Oct. 28. The deadline to register by mail and online is Oct. 21.

NevadaThe deadline to register in person and online is Election Day. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11.

New HampshireThe deadline to register in person in New Hampshire is Election Day.

New JerseyNew Jersey’s deadline to register in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 18.

New MexicoNew Mexico’s deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 11. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

New YorkThe deadline to register in person, by mail, and online in New York is Oct. 14.

North CarolinaNorth Carolina’s deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 14. The deadline to register in person is Nov. 5.

North DakotaNorth Dakota does not require voter registration.

OhioThe deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Ohio is Oct. 11.

OklahomaOklahoma’s deadline to register by mail and in person is Oct. 14. You cannot register to vote online.

OregonThe deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Oregon is Oct. 18.

PennsylvaniaThe deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Pennsylvania is Oct. 24.

Rhode IslandThe deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Rhode Island is Oct. 9.

South CarolinaSouth Carolina’s deadline to register online and in person is Oct. 9. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11.

South DakotaSouth Dakota’s deadline to register in person and by mail is Oct. 24. You cannot register online.

TennesseeThe deadline to register online, in person, and by mail in Tennessee is Oct. 11.

TexasThe deadline to register in person and by mail in Texas is Oct. 11. You cannot register online.

UtahThe deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 28. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

VermontVermont’s deadline to register by mail is Nov. 4. The deadline to register online and in person is Election Day.

VirginiaVirginia’s deadline to register by mail, online, and in person is Oct. 17.

WashingtonThe deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 31. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

West VirginiaThe deadline to register online, in person, and by mail in West Virginia is Oct. 18.

WisconsinWisconsin’s deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 19. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

WyomingThe deadline to register by mail is Oct. 24. The deadline to register in person is Election Day. You cannot register online.

