‘Don’t let me die.’ Teen mauled by dog is hospitalized after attack, Virginia cops say

A 14-year-old is recovering thanks to quick-thinking witnesses who saved him from a vicious dog attack in Virginia, police and news outlets report.

The dog, described as a pit bull, attacked the teen at about 3:30 p.m. March 15 in Virginia Beach, according to the city’s police department. No one else was hurt.

Authorities said the dog belongs to a 33-year-old woman and was let out by a visitor on accident.

Neighbors who witnessed the attack said the boy was waiting for his sister to be dropped of by a school bus when the dog mauled him, WTKR reported. Bystanders Terri Hall and Tyjuan Walker quickly intervened.

“The little boy was saying, ‘Help, don’t let me die,’” Walker told the news station. “The dog was too vicious. I don’t know what was going on with that dog. I’ve never seen a pit like that before, so hyped like that.”

Hall eventually wrestled the dog off the child before it ran away, WTKR reported.

Officers said they were “confronted by” the dog while they tended to the victim and “euthanized it.” They later confirmed the dog had been shot, 13News Now and WAVY reported.

The teen was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, authorities said. His condition wasn’t known as of March 16.

The dog’s owner was charged with misdemeanor dog at large, expired rabies vaccine and expired city license, according to police.

Police didn’t release additional information about the attack.

