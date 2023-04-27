‘Don’t let him stab him:’ Police release video of suspect shot, killed attempting to stab police K-9

Newly released body camera video shows the moments before a suspect was shot and killed by a Jacksonville officer.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a home on Copper Springs Road two weeks ago as police were trying to arrest a man accused of holding his ex captive.

JSO posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

After hours of negotiations, the suspect, Matvey Klimenko, can be seen running in the video. Officers and K-9 Zeke chase after him.

Seconds later, officers yell for him to drop a knife.

Moments before at least six shots were fired, with the police K-9 at his feet, Klimenko appears to lift a knife in a stabbing motion.

“Don’t let him stab him! Don’t let him stab him!” an officer can be heard yelling.

Action News Jax learned Klimenko was a convicted felon. At the time of the shooting, he also had an arrest warrant out for him and three others pending.

The release of the video is the fifth one of JSO’s “Critical Incident Briefings” released since Sheriff T.K. Waters took office in November. The agency has said the briefings are part of Waters’ commitment to transparency with the community.

