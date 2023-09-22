Don’t let tickets sell out, Boise. Outdoor concerts are on sale now — for next summer

Chillier weather means outdoor concert season has almost faded into fall.

But don’t wipe the perspiration off your credit card quite yet.

Two major outdoor concerts already have been announced for next year. You’ve got more spending to do.

Rock band Needtobreathe will perform May 14 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater with opener Judah and The Lion. Tickets become available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, through fordidahocenter.com. They’ll be priced at $29.95 to $69.95.

Canadian DJ Excision will bring his Nexus Tour to the same amphitheater June 6. Tickets are available now, also through fordidahocenter.com. Those cost $39.50 to $76.50.

You can expect more shows at the Idaho Center Amphitheater next summer to be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s unlikely that NeedtoBreathe or Excision will sell out. That amphitheater can hold a lot of folks. The record, set by Morgan Wallen last year, is 10,518. But if you’re planning to go to any major concert in the Treasure Valley, it’s safest to buy tickets far in advance.

Country singer Luke Bryan sold out the Idaho Center Amphitheater in advance this summer — then canceled.

Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, a smaller venue, sold out multiple shows in advance this year. Those ranged from indie-folk act Bon Iver to country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini.

And while Outlaw Field has turned out the lights for the season, the Idaho Center Amphitheater is still rocking.

Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional played Thursday night. And Chevelle will take the stage with Three Days Grace for the final show of the season on Tuesday.

Otherwise, it’s time to head indoors. October will be a big month at the Ford Idaho Center arena. The lineup includes Godsmack on Oct. 4, Tool on Oct. 14, Adam Sandler on Oct. 15 and Guns N’ Roses on Oct. 22.

The Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater has become the Treasure Valley’s biggest outdoor concert destination.