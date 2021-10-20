Don’t mention the ‘B’ word: ‘Brexit’ is taboo at festival to celebrate Britain leaving the EU

Craig Simpson
·4 min read
An artist&#39;s impression of About Us, one of the installations to be featured in the renamed Unboxed festival
An artist's impression of About Us, one of the installations to be featured in the renamed Unboxed festival

The Festival of Brexit was billed as a celebration of the UK’s bright future outside the European Union. However, festivities have already soured after it was confirmed the name would not remain.

Organisers have shunned the “Brexit” label for the event, which now features arts projects spanning abandoned oil rigs and Wales’s uncertain future. Furious MPs called the newly branded scheme “meaningless”.

The £120 million celebration of Brexit first announced in 2018 was known under the working title of “Festival UK 2022”, and has now conclusively distanced itself from all links to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The nationwide arts programme to take place next year will be known simply as Unboxed, following PR work to convey the project’s vision of being “open, original and optimistic”.

What was once hailed by some as a celebration of Brexit will feature 10 projects, including a decommissioned oil rig being placed in a former lido in Weston-super-Mare, and a TV drama set in a near-future Wales which could be independent from the UK.

Our Place in Space, another of the artworks to be featured in the renamed festival of Brexit
Our Place in Space, another of the artworks to be featured in the renamed festival of Brexit

Craig Mackinlay, one of the original 28 “Spartan” Tory MPs who voted against attempts by Theresa May to deliver a softer Brexit, said: “What could have been a great celebration of global Britain post-Brexit has now been Whitehall-sanitised down into something anodyne and meaningless. It is a great opportunity missed.”

David Jones, another of the Spartans, said he was “shocked” that it seemed Brexit had been airbrushed from the celebration of the UK.

He said: “Brexit is the rebirth of the United Kingdom as an independent nation. It is something that we should be celebrating and this is a huge opportunity to do so. I very much hope that reference to Brexit will be made in future. A lot of colleagues will wish to take this up with new Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries.”

Marcus Fysh, another one of the Tory Spartans, added: “Reclaiming the freedom for our and future generations to make our own law was the main purpose of Brexit. It is absolutely to be celebrated. But more importantly, it must also be used for the UK to rise to the significant challenges ahead.”

Green Space Dark Skies will also feature next year
Green Space Dark Skies will also feature next year

A spokesman for Unboxed explained the branding: “We wanted it to be informed by our values of ‘open, original and optimistic’, and the idea that collective creativity is a positive force in the world. We also wanted it to be playful.”

She added that Festival UK 2022, formally marked with an asterisk to indicate it was a working title, was always intended to be replaced.

Unboxed projects announced on Thursday make no reference to Brexit. But Martin Green, the chief creative officer, has said the 10 commissions will “explore the ideas that will define our futures”.

Welsh project Galwad is canvassing people across Wales to help devise a future that is not necessarily “utopian” or “happy”, which will be included TV drama and a series of live performances, with independence and the climate crisis potentially factored into the fictional world.

The StoryTrails exhibit, featuring David Olusoga, the historian and broadcaster
The StoryTrails exhibit, featuring David Olusoga, the historian and broadcaster

The project StoryTrails will use augmented reality and 3D technology to “reignite people’s pride and passion for their hometown” by bringing the past to life digitally.

Stories that will be explored in these digital displays include those from “marginalised communities alongside stories of celebration, LGBTQ+, environment, class, health, work and technology, race and migration”.

Other works to be rolled out across the UK include PoliNations, highlighting the UK’s multiculturalism by explaining the international origins of the country’s plants, with the help of man-made forest installations in Birmingham and Edinburgh.

A source close to the European Research Group of Tory MPs added: “The Festival of Brexit was launched by Theresa May to champion her vision of Brexit Britain. Unfortunately, this festival is not even Brexit in name only.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg championed the original Festival of Brexit, even going so far as to coining the nickname - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Jacob Rees-Mogg championed the original Festival of Brexit, even going so far as to coining the nickname - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson’s government backed the project in 2019, after it was first announced in 2018.

It was quickly nicknamed the Festival of Brexit, in particular by Jacob Rees Mogg, an informal title which echoed the 1947 Festival of Britain.

Organisers have been keen to distance the event from Brexit, with Mr Green stating in 2020 that it was not about Britain’s break with the European Union.

A spokesman for Unboxed said: “Unboxed is a celebration of the creativity and innovation to be found across the UK. The programme builds on the UK’s diversity and through events, learning and participation, and aims to bring people together. We believe that creativity has a critically important role to play in our world and, increasingly, in how we live, work and play.

“Unboxed is about new ideas and contributing to a global conversation about the role of creativity in our shared futures.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK and New Zealand agree new trade deal – and Sauvignon Blanc could get cheaper

    The UK and New Zealand have agreed a trade deal that will expand the existing £2.3 billion of trade and should make imports of some Sauvignon Blanc and honey cheaper.

  • Tool for police reform rarely used by local prosecutors

    Isaiah Obet was behaving erratically and in mental distress in 2017 when Officer Jeff Nelson ordered his police dog to attack and then shot Obet in the torso. In 2019, Nelson scuffled with Jesse Sarey after attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Nelson’s actions in all three cases were outlined in a criminal complaint, eyewitness accounts, and police dashcam video obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Syria, UAE leaders discuss closer relations in rare call

    The United Arab Emirates’ crown prince received a rare telephone call from Syrian President Bashar Assad in which they discussed strengthening relations and cooperation, Syria’s state media reported Wednesday. The call between Assad and UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed came as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria, a decade after the country’s civil war began. Syrian government forces now control much of the country with the help of Assad’s strong allies Russia and Iran, who helped tip the balance of power in his favor.

  • Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal

    The only Michigan official fired in the Flint water catastrophe likely was a “public scapegoat” who lost her job because of politics, an arbitrator said in ordering $191,880 in back pay and other compensation. It's a remarkable victory for Liane Shekter Smith, who served as head of the state's drinking water office when Flint's water system was contaminated with lead. Shekter Smith was dismissed while engineers in her department — the “boots on the ground” in Flint — were suspended with pay before ultimately returning to work, the arbitrator said in a 22-page report obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

  • U.S. Iran envoy to meet with European allies about nuclear talks

    U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley will meet on Friday in Paris with senior diplomats from France, Germany and the U.K. to discuss the stalemate in the nuclear talks with Iran, sources briefed on the meeting told me. Malley will arrive in Paris after a four-day trip to the Gulf.Why it matters: The nuclear talks have been stalled since June, and America’s Arab partners are extremely concerned by Iran’s nuclear advances in recent months. Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, are engaging wit

  • Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition

    Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada was named early Thursday as the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition, a prestigious event that launches pianists’ world careers. The announcement from the jury came just hours after Liu played as the last entrant among the 12 finalists, performing Chopin's concerto in E minor, opus 11 with the orchestra at the packed National Philharmonic in Warsaw. “Being able to play Chopin in Warsaw is one of the best things you can imagine, of course, so I’m truly honored for this award, of course, and for this jury’s trust and for all the warmth I have received in recent days,” Liu said.

  • Washington newscast accidentally broadcasts pornographic clip during weather report

    A news station in Washington state has exposed itself to possible fines after broadcasting a short clip of pornography during its evening news broadcast.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Sikh hikers use their turbans to save 2 men at risk of drowning in Canada waterfalls

    Five hikers were walking along a trail in British Columbia, Canada, when they were alerted that two men had slipped off a rock and fallen into a pool just before the rapids below. Quick thinking: On Oct. 11, Kuljinder Kinda, a Sikh electrician from Punjab, India, and his friends were hiking in Golden Ears Provincial Park when a group ahead told them to call for help, NBC News reported. Instead, they came up with the idea to fashion together a makeshift rope out of their turbans and other clothing to pull the men back up.

  • New Zealand Police respond to 4-year-old boy's adorable plea

    "Police lady...? Can I tell you something?"

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Unhinged Parenting Advice Panned As 'Dangerous’

    The extremist first-term lawmaker was accused of promoting toxic masculinity with his "raise them to be a monster" speech.

  • Sauer Castle fans want the decaying Kansas City, Kansas treasure seized from owner

    “The building is just falling apart,” a spokeswoman for the Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County said. The owner disagrees: “It’s all a scam.”

  • Sex, hope and activism: meet 'Uganda's rudest woman'

    Her sexually explicit protests have been likened to pornography, but Ugandan activist and writer Stella Nyanzi says sex is the most effective -- and entertaining -- way to shake people out of their apathy.

  • Divers find stolen ATM machines inside cars submerged in Fort Worth lake

    In his diving career, Doug Bishop has helped recover 150 cars. Seventeen of them contained human remains.

  • A son is charged with the murder of his mother at a South Miami-Dade bus stop

    When Loretta Bruno got dropped off at the bus stop near her Florida City home in Tuesday morning darkness, the friend driving Bruno saw one of her children come out of the bushes behind the bus stop.

  • Ex-Disney princess reveals alleged dark side of the job: 'They go to a place for children ... and act like this'

    Becoming a Disney princess at one of the company's theme parks is a dream job for many.

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • Man shot at on busy Nashville interstate

    A Nashville man says he is still in shock, and is lucky to be alive after someone shot at his car while he was driving on a busy Nashville interstate.

  • Malaysian trans woman accused of blasphemy for 'cross-dressing' granted asylum by Australia

    A Malaysian transgender woman facing a blasphemy charge for "cross-dressing" during a religious event has been granted asylum. Finding haven: Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman, 36, has found refuge in Australia after fleeing persecution from a local sharia court in Malaysia, the South China Morning Post reported. Human Rights Watch confirmed that Nur Sajat’s asylum application with the UN Refugee Agency (UNCHR) had been granted, leaving it to the entrepreneur to reveal which country.