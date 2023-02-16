Don’t miss out on these 8 benefits your part-time employer may provide

While part-time jobs can often feel like a necessary evil for college students looking to help cover expenses, you can make your hourly gig a little brighter by taking advantage of any and every employee benefit available to you.

That’s right — employee benefits aren’t always just for full-time folks. Some employers offer workplace benefit programs to their part-time staff, too. These benefits could make a meaningful impact on your finances, your mental health, and more.

RELATED: Help! My boss found me on TikTok!

Before you get too excited, not all part-time jobs are created equal. Some employers don’t offer much at all to part-timers, and some only kick in after you’ve worked at a company for a while. Check your employee handbook or talk to the HR department to find out what benefits are available to you. If you don’t have your part-time job yet, ask about benefits in the interview process to find the opportunity that offers you the most bang for your hourly buck.

Here are some of the most common workplace perks to keep an eye out for.

1. Tuition reimbursement

One of the biggest benefits that some companies provide is reimbursing workers for a certain amount of tuition. That’s right, your part-time job could lower your tuition in addition to giving you a paycheck.

Tuition reimbursement plans differ widely depending on the company: Some offer a flat amount whereas others pay a percentage of your salary; some only reimburse for certain universities or majors while others are more flexible.

2. Paid time off

Some companies provide paid time off (PTO) to part-time employees, which you can use if you’re sick, studying for finals or just want to take a vacation for your mental health. You may be wary of using PTO, fearing it makes you look lazy, but remember that this benefit is calculated into your compensation. By not using it, you’re leaving money on the table.

RELATED: 5 common mistakes beginners make with their first 401(k)

Learn how PTO works at your company so you can truly maximize it. For instance, some companies have a use-it-or-lose-it PTO policy: If you don’t use the hours by a certain date, they expire. Others will let you cash out PTO you haven’t used, which could give you extra money for tuition, living expenses or savings if you don’t actually need the days off.

Story continues

3. Health insurance

While most companies reserve health insurance for full-time employees, some major companies are starting to extend benefits to part-timers, too. If you aren’t on your university’s or parent’s insurance plan, then your employer could fill the gap. If you do have all three options available, shop around to see which offers the best coverage at the lowest price.

Another benefit you might get is access to a Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA). You can put money from your paycheck into these pre-tax, and some companies will even contribute extra in your name. You can then use those funds to pay for doctor’s visits, prescriptions, lab work and more.

4. Retirement matching

Many companies will provide access to a 401(k), an investment account for retirement savings. It might not make sense to use your limited funds as a college student to save for old age — unless your employer matches employee contributions, which is like getting free money.

RELATED: 6 financial moves to make before you graduate college

For example, let’s say your company matches 50% of your contributions, up to 6% of your salary. If you contribute $500 a year, you’ll get $250 extra in matching contributions. And while that may seem trivial right now, in 40 years at an 8.5% rate of growth (the historical average annual return, adjusted for inflation), that $250 will be worth $7,488.

5. Employee assistance programs

As mental health has become an increasingly important issue, many employers are offering access to counselors, hotlines or apps for employees who need help. Some companies may limit how many sessions you can get for free, while others will offer unlimited support.

If your therapist is getting a bit too expensive for your budget, these programs could offer a cost-saving alternative. Plus, they’re required to be confidential, so your boss won’t find out if you’ve been seeking help.

6. Employee discounts

Okay, onto some more fun stuff. If you work at a retail store, you may be eligible for an employee discount, the size of which will vary from company to company. Depending on where you work, shopping with your discount could save you money on clothing, food, or gifts.

But remember, getting something you don’t need for 20% off doesn’t mean you’re saving money. Try to resist the urge to buy more than you need just because you have an extra discount.

7. Discounts at other companies

Some employers will offer discounts, free memberships or similar perks at other companies. For instance, at the time of writing, Starbucks offers a free Spotify membership to all employees, and Chipotle part-timers get discounts at gyms and cell phone providers.

To qualify for a discount, you may need to register online or just show your current employee ID card.

8. Financial benefits

Some major employers have partnerships with financial companies to provide extra benefits. For example, you may receive access to a credit union with higher interest rates on its savings accounts.

Publicly traded companies often let employees buy their stock at a slight discount, which you can then sell later, often for a profit. If you have extra savings, it could be worth putting some into these stocks to invest in your future.

View the original article at Chegg Life and signup for the Chegg Life Newsletter

Related...