Don’t miss your chance to get this 75-inch TV for less than $500

Walmart has some great TV deals in the run-up to the Super Bowl such as $80 off the Hisense 75-inch R6 Series 4K TV. Usually costing $578, it’s down to $498 for a limited time only at the major retailer. A perfect addition to your home whether you’re watching the big game or preferring to watch a movie or two, let’s take a look at what else you may wish to know about it before buying it.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch R6 Series 4K TV

The Hisense 75-inch R6 Series 4K TV is better than the average 4K TV and we don’t just mean because it offers a large screen. That screen also has a full array LED backlight which helps provide a sharper and more colorful picture. It also has Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support. Such technology means you get a more cinematic experience as you watch with superior realism. Motion Rate 120 technology further helps as it means you won’t have to worry about motion blur when watching something that’s fast-moving like sports or action movies, as well as when you’re playing a game.

Talking of gaming, there’s a dedicated gaming mode which helps significantly improve input lag so your commands are processed much faster. Another feature to help gamers is DTS Studio Sound with virtual surround sound created to produce a crisp and more immersive experience.

While the Hisense 75-inch R6 Series 4K TV isn’t one of the best TVs, Hisense is one of the best TV brands which means you’re in safe hands here. When finding something to watch, you’ll appreciate how easy it is to use Roku TV OS to find live content as well as all your favorite streaming apps with thousands of free and paid channels. There’s also support for Google Assistant and Alexa to help you find stuff without having to type in long commands. Finally, a bezel-less design ensures the Hisense 75-inch R6 Series 4K TV will suit your living room aesthetic well.

Usually priced at $578, the Hisense 75-inch R6 Series 4K TV is down to $498 for a limited time only at Walmart. A saving of $80 is pretty good on an already well-priced TV. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

