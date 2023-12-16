Don’t miss holiday-themed drinks at these festive Portland bars, pop-ups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most wonderful time of the year is nearing its end, and so is the opportunity to grab drinks inspired by all things holly and jolly.

Head to these Portland bars or pop-ups to get a taste of the holidays before they’re gone.

Location: 2133 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle is accepting reservations at Deadshot through Dec. 30. The menu features festive takes on classic cocktails like the Cosmopolitan and old-fashioned. The bar also offers hot drinks including hot buttered rum and mulled wine.

Location: 235 SW 1st Ave, Portland, OR 97204

Raven’s Manor, the cocktail lounge that doubles as a haunted mansion, slings spooky drinks all year round — but mid-November is when the “holiday horrors” begin. This seasonal menu still includes “deadly tonics,” “eerie elixirs” and Dr. Raven’s personal collection. Walk-ins are welcome, but there could be a wait.

Location: 920 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

America’s best hotel bar Hey Love transforms into “Sleigh Love” just in time for the holidays. Found in the Central Eastside District, the bar offers a boozy frozen eggnog, gingerbread-flavored old-fashioned and a Spanish coffee with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Location: 550 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97204

The Sippin’ Santa pop-up is where winter wonderlands meet the tropics. Through Dec. 31, the tiki-themed holiday bar can be found at the Courtyard City Center. Reservations are required for guests who want to try the “Jingle Bird,” “Yule Tide,” “Merry Spritzmaz” and more.

Location: 2671 NW Vaughn St, Portland, OR 97210

Woman-owned distillery Freeland Spirits debuted its new round-up of holiday drinks earlier this month. The menu includes a candy cane hot cocoa made with gin and oat milk, and a French 75 featuring rosemary and sage.

