Don’t miss your last chance to see ‘Black Nativity’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Time is running out to catch this year’s production of ‘Black Nativity‘ at Playhouse Square’s Allen Theatre.

The show is put on by Karamu House and Cleveland Play House. Langston Hughes wrote the story especially for Karamu House, the country’s oldest Black theatre.

Even if you’ve seen it before, ‘Black Nativity’ has been reimagined with new sets, costumes and choreography.

It runs through Sun., Dec. 17. Click here for tickets.

