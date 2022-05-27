Don’t miss Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale for up to 60% off Zella, Free People, Alo and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Along with all the huge Memorial Day sales going on ahead of Monday, May 30, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is a must-shop savings event. For unheard of markdowns on cult-favorite brands like Nike, Free People, Vince Camuto, Zella and Levi’s, you’ll want to shop this Nordstrom sale.

Now through Sunday, June 5, you can save up to 60% on tons of most-have items. From sandals and summer dresses to athletic attire and home décor, there’s no shortage of seasonal savings at Nordstrom right now.

Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on all the best deals available at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale. Just act fast—savings this sweet never last long.

Shop the best deals at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale

The best women’s clothing deals at Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is the perfect place to shop for dresses, tees, sandals and more—browse our top picks now.

The best men’s clothing deals at Nordstrom

Scoop huge savings on men’s fashion, including crewnecks and swim shorts, right now at Nordstrom.

The best beauty deals at Nordstrom

Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale for the best deals on beauty must-haves, hair products and skincare.

The best home deals at Nordstrom

Find epic markdowns on home essentials at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale.

What is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale?

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is a bi-annual shopping event with massive markdowns across all categories. During the sale, customers can shop fashion, beauty and home products from top-rated brands for up to 60% off. While Nordstrom’s sale section already boasts impressive daily discounts, the Half-Yearly sale is a great opportunity to save even more on tons of most-wanted items.

When is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale?

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly sale kicked off Wednesday, May 25. The sale is set to continue through Memorial Day weekend, coming to a close in early June.

When does the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale end?

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is set to end on Sunday, June 5. There’s still plenty of time to score huge price cuts on men’s and women’s clothing and home goods—just be mindful of stock shortages and shipping delays when placing your orders. We recommend shopping early to get your goods as soon as possible.

What should you buy at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale?

If you want to give your closet a seasonal refresh ahead of summer 2022, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale has all your shopping needs covered. We’re obsessing over the sale’s massive markdowns on wardrobe essentials, including strappy sandals, practical denim, cute dresses and trendy tops. No matter your style, you’ll find plenty of sales on men’s and women’s fashion.

Apart from fashion savings, Nordstrom is also dishing out deep discounts on select home items. We found pillows, dish cloths and more for up to 60% off.

