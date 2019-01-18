Don’t miss this surprise sale on the two most popular Instant Pots

If you’re looking to pick up a new Instant Pot multi-use cooker, there’s only one place you should be looking to buy it right now. Amazon just launched a surprise sale that shaves a few bucks off of the two most popular Instant Pots on the planet. They’re worth every penny at full retail, of course, but they’re pricey so every penny counts.

The Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker page on Amazon has a $12 coupon you can clip, but you should note that the last Instant Pot coupon we covered sold out very quickly, so you should definitely hurry if you want to use it. Or, if you want an even more versatile model, the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker can be had today at a $10 discount. Again, there’s no telling when these deals will sell out, so get in on the action while you still can.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors.Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker,…: $87.99

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Duo Plus is the latest evolution in the #1 selling multi-cooker the Duo series with more custom features, improved usability and a large attractive blue LCD screen

Duo Plus replaces 9 common kitchen appliances including Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, Sterilizer and it makes cake too

Up to 70% quicker. A great meal is a press of button away with 15 Microprocessor controlled programs taking the guess-work out of your cooking. You can achieve prefect results every time

All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) Stainless steel including the lid, the inner pot with 3-ply bottom and steam rack with handles. They are easy to clean and dishwasher safe.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

UL certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind. Highly energy efficient, this kitchen friendly cooker emits no steam when cooking, contains all smells and automates your cooking. Accessories include – steam rack with handles, recipe booklet, serving spoon, soup spoon, and measuring cup

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Ric…: $119.95

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com