‘You don’t have to do this.’ Officer shot with own gun pleaded for life, IL officials say

Mitchell Willetts
·3 min read

A disarmed Illinois police officer pleaded with her accused killer to let her live just before she was fatally shot with her own gun, state officials told news outlets.

Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, 49, was killed and another officer, 27-year-old Tyler Bailey, is still fighting for his life after an investigation into a noise complaint on Dec. 29 ended in gunfire at a hotel in the town of Bradley, McClatchy News reported. Rittmanic died in a hospital on Dec. 30.

Illinois State Police launched a manhunt for two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of the Bradley officers: Darius Sullivan, 25, and a 26-year-old woman he was with, Xandria Harris.

Sullivan and Harris were later arrested, as were family members of Sullivan who are accused of helping him evade capture, according to Jim Rowe, the Kankakee County state’s attorney.

Rowe is pursuing the death penalty for Sullivan and Harris, his office announced Jan. 3. Although Illinois does not perform executions, Rowe is asking federal officials to seek the death penalty.

Rowe shared details about what authorities say happened when Rittmanic and Bailey – responding to a call about loud dogs in a car in a hotel parking lot – knocked on the door of Sullivan and Harris’ room.

Shortly after arriving, police say, Bailey determined the vehicle belonged to Xandria Harris, a known acquaintance of Sullivan, who had warrants out for his arrest, WMAQ reported. Bailey and Rittmanic asked the hotel front desk where Sullivan and Harris were staying, and were directed to room 308.

The officers knocked, identified themselves as police and told Harris to open the door. Harris said she would, but it was another 14 minutes of knocking before prosecutors say she finally came out, WBBM reported.

Harris, who was pregnant, opened the door only enough so she could squeeze through, using her body to try to block Rittmanic and Bailey from coming inside and arresting Sullivan, prosecutors say, according to the outlet.

As the officers told her to move, Sullivan suddenly swung into view , prosecutors say, with a 9mm pistol loaded with a high-capacity drum magazine in his hands, WBBM reported. He’s accused of shooting Bailey in the head before opening fire on Rittmanic, hitting her once before she ran down the hall to avoid his gunfire.

He’s accused of chasing after Rittmanic before the two struggled in the hallway, each with a gun but neither able to shoot the other, WMAQ reported. Sullivan’s pistol had jammed and he was trying to clear it with his right hand, while pulling at Rittmanic’s service weapon with his left — a temporary stalemate until Harris got involved, prosecutors say.

With Harris’ help, Sullivan wrenched Rittmanic’s gun from her hands, the station reported.

Injured and unarmed, Rittmanic begged Sullivan not to kill her.

“Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, ‘Just leave, you don’t have to do this, please just go, please don’t, please don’t,’” Rowe said, WMAQ reported. “She was desperately pleading for her life.”

Standing over her, Sullivan shot Rittmanic twice in the neck with her own gun, prosecutors say.

Harris handed keys to Sullivan and told him to run, then went back to room 308 to collect her two children and flee, according to WMAQ.

Sullivan and Harris have been charged with first degree murder of a police officer, and attempted first degree murder of a police officer, a release says.

Rowe is seeking life sentences for Sullivan and Harris at the state level, in addition to pushing for the federal death penalty.

Lyft driver with concealed carry license shoots two would-be carjackers, PA cops say

Motel guest shot by stranger after act of kindness ‘wasn’t enough,’ Texas cops say

Woman wakes up to argument in apartment — then bullets rip through wall, TX cops say

Dad and two sons, ages 5 and 7, found shot and killed in home, Illinois cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

    A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

  • Death penalty sought in hotel killing of officer "pleading for her life"

    Prosecutors said Darius Sullivan likely shot and killed Marlene Rittmanic with her own service weapon as she begged for her life.

  • Germany needs 15 million additional boosters to slow Omicron

    Germany needs to offer booster shots to an additional 15 million people to slow the spread of the Omicron strain and hopefully avoid a rush on intensive care units, its health minister said in remarks published on Wednesday. Karl Lauterbach told the RND group of newspapers that modelling by the Robert Koch Institute for public health showed that more than 80% of people who have already received two vaccination shots against the coronavirus would need a third. This means that another 15 million booster shots are needed to cross the 80% threshold virologists believe is necessary for a buffer against Omicron, which spreads faster.

  • Alaska man who threatened US senators pleads guilty

    A rural Alaska man who threatened to kill the state's two U.S. senators in a series of profanity-laced voice messages left at their offices in Washington, D.C., has pleaded guilty to making the threats in exchange for having other charges dropped. Jay Allen Johnson, 65, entered his guilty pleas Monday in federal court in Fairbanks to two counts of threatening to kill a U.S. official. U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline accepted Johnson’s pleas and set sentencing for April 8.

  • Missing Louisville teen found safe in Texas, police say

    The 14-year-old had been missing since Dec. 19 and was found safely by Austin, Texas police late Monday night.

  • 'River Dave' arrested after returning to live at cabin site

    A former hermit in New Hampshire whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave has been charged with trespassing there once again, turning a shed that survived the fire into a makeshift home outfitted with a wood stove. There had been an outpouring of support for David Lidstone, 81 — better known as “River Dave" —since he was arrested in July and accused of squatting on property owned by a Vermont man. Lidstone was a local celebrity to boaters and kayakers on the Merrimack River before his property dispute caught the attention of the masses, bringing in over $200,000 in donations to help him start a new, law-abiding life.

  • Colorado mother arrested on murder charges after allegedly stabbing two children

    Claudia Camacho Duenas was restrained by an eyewitness outside an apartment complex on 30 December

  • Over-the-Rhine man arrested in his backyard during 2020 protests agrees to settle lawsuit

    On June 1, 2020, Christopher Neumann was in the backyard of his home on Mohawk Street, when he saw multiple officers running towards him.

  • Three Arrested In Case Of Missing Colorado Woman

    Three people from Wyoming are facing murder charges in the disappearance of a Colorado woman after a body was discovered last week, police say. Casey Childers, 39, Leo VanBuskirk, 23, and Shantel Edlund, 43, were arrested on charges related to the disappearance of an unnamed woman, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department in Colorado. Police stated they expect charges to be upgraded to first-degree murder in the coming days. The Fort Collins Police Department contacted the A

  • Roethlisberger, Steelers top Browns to stay in playoff mix

    Ben Roethlisberger looked for the last time into the Heinz Field stands peppered with No. 7 jerseys bearing his name and tried to soak in a moment as inevitable as it was unimaginable for most of his career. This is the end for the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Roethlisberger did a victory lap following a 26-14 win over Cleveland on Monday night that kept his team's faint playoff hopes alive.

  • Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

    PoliceJeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents.The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.A source close to Giuffre exclusively told The Daily Beast that h

  • Trump sued by another Capitol Police officer

    Another Capitol Police officer has filed a lawsuit against former President Trump, alleging that he "directed" and "abetted" the assault of police officers on Jan. 6, just two days before the one-year anniversary of the attack.Capitol Police Officer Marcus J. Moore, a 10-year veteran of the force, filed his lawsuit against Trump in the U.S. District Court for D.C. under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. The Klan Act forbids the use of intimidation...

  • NFL playoff picture: What's at stake for Patriots vs. Dolphins in season finale?

    The Patriots can finish as high as the No. 1 seed or as low as the No. 6 seed in the AFC depending on the outcome of a pivotal season finale against the Dolphins.

  • Watford release Sarr for AFCON after row

    Winger Ismaila Sarr joined up with the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday following a row about his selection with his English Premier League club Watford.

  • America’s Most Expensive Home Is Headed for Auction

    The One, a massive 100,000-square-foot Bel Air estate, will hit the market with an estimated $295-million price tag

  • Capitol officer says he 'would not be surprised' if department gets sued 'for their lack of action' after January 6 attack

    In the wake of the attack, mental health resources were so insufficient that one officer summoned his hometown pastor to the Capitol for counseling.

  • Man pleads guilty to killing in Boise park. Mental evaluation to precede sentencing

    Andrew Ray Garcia beat a tattoo artist to death in 2019.

  • ‘Illegal and Retaliatory’: Louisiana Man Who Has Already Spent 47 Years In Angola Is Rearrested at Prison Gate on Day of His Parole

    A Louisiana man who has served 47 years in prison remains incarcerated nearly nine months after his parole date and following two court decisions ordering […]

  • Novak Djokovic gets medical exemption to compete at Australian Open without COVID-19 vaccine

    A medical exemption is the only way any players, staff or spectators could attend or participate without the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Christmas is over, so now what? Finding new life for old Christmas trees on Cape Cod

    Town by town disposal places, hours and other notes on getting rid of your Christmas tree