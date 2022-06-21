‘Don’t open the door for anyone’: Former election worker describes being target for Trump
After being targeted by President Donald Trump, former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye Moss testified to the violation of privacy that she endured.
Appearing before the Jan. 6 House select committee on Tuesday, two Georgia election workers, Wandrea “Shay” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, delivered emotional testimony detailing how their lives were negatively impacted by false accusations of vote tampering in the 2020 election. According to evidence shown by the committee, Freeman and Moss were publicly singled out by former President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and were the victims of harassment and threats from Trump supporters. “I’ve lost my sense of security,” said Freeman. “All because a group of people, starting with [Trump] and his ally Rudy Giuliani, decided to scapegoat me and my daughter Shay.”
Republican Gabriel Sterling, a top election official in Georgia, testified on Tuesday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Sterling disproved a conspiracy theory that was pushed by then-President Donald Trump and his lead attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that fake ballots were pulled from a suitcase to help Joe Biden win the 2020 election.
"Wake up, Republicans, because this is not going to be good for you if you think it is,” Kinzinger said.
High-ranking election officials and rank-and-file election workers told the Jan. 6 committee about the threats they received for just doing their jobs.
Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified that although he did want to see Donald Trump win, he would not break his oath to get him there.
In testimony before the House select committee, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, “Lady” Ruby Freeman, a temporary election worker, recalled the vicious harassment they received after Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani spread false claims about them.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, his assistant Gabe Sterling, and Fulton County election worker Shaye Moss are all scheduled to appear before the committee investigating the riots at the U.S. Capitol following former President Donald Trump's election loss to President Joe Biden.
Brett Edkins with Stand Up America says it's the group's "most popular campaign of the year," even surpassing campaigns in support of voting rights.
‘White House staff intervened to make sure that didn’t happen’
