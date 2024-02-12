Don’t panic! The 4 skills that can help you save a life in a crisis

No one can plan when disaster strikes, but would you be prepared to jump into action if needed? First responders with Brewster Ambulance in Weymouth shared the top skills we should all have that can mean the difference between life and death while waiting for help to arrive after first calling 911.

HOW TO ADMINISTER AN EPIPEN

We all likely know someone who carries an EpiPen — but many don’t know how to use it if someone is having an allergic reaction and is incapacitated.

Brewster Ambulance Chief Clinical Officer Chris DiBona recommends talking to the patient if they’re able to make sure it’s a reaction and not something else.

He says first you need to remove the cap on the container to activate the EpiPen. Stay away from the orange area, that’s not the trigger, it’s where the needle is going to be. Locate a good area on the thigh — he says it’s okay to go through clothing as long as there’s not a wallet or something in their pocket. Push down: you’ll hear a click. Leave it in place for 10 seconds, then remove. Talk with the patient after to see how they’re responding.

HOW TO CONTROL EXCESSIVE BLEEDING

We saw how critical this skill was in saving lives at the finish line of the Boston Marathon Bombing back in 2013. DiBona says it’s important to elevate the extremity. Use a dry, sterile dressing or towel, and put direct pressure on that wound. He says to avoid the tendency to look at the wound to see if it’s stopped bleeding: doing that can peel away the layer that is starting to clot.

If the dressing or towel is bleeding through and you can’t control the bleeding, a tourniquet is the next step.

DiBona says to place it high and tight above the wound, then twist to get a fair amount of pressure until the bleeding stops. If a traditional tourniquet is not available, a belt, shoelace, necktie, or strip of material will work. You can use a stick to twist for extra pressure.

ADMINISTERING NARCAN FOR AN OVERDOSE

DiBona says signs of an overdose can include a blue tinge to the skin, pinpoint pupils, and slowed breathing. He says first, reposition the person on their back.

DiBona says Narcan is available without a prescription for roughly $25 per dose. It’s preset with the correct dose. Quickly insert into the right nostril (which has the most surface area) and administer the medication. Once it is administered, put the patient on their side, and monitor them closely.

USING A DEFIBRILLATOR

The idea of using an AED device can be intimidating, but DiBona says technology makes it a lot easier than you might think. The devices are often found in schools, workplaces, gyms, and at sporting events. These days — they are fully automated.

When you power up the device, it will walk you through the steps, showing you how to apply the pads, and where to place them on the patient’s bare skin.

The AED will then analyze the patient’s heart rhythm, and advise you if a shock is needed or not. It tells you how, when to stand clear, and administers the shock to the patient.

After using an AED, CPR is often performed. DiBona says when it comes to CPR and using the Heimlich maneuver in case of choking, it’s really best to take a professional class for training.

And again, he says always call 911 first. They will be able to walk you through all these steps in the case of an emergency.

