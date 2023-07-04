Don’t panic, Nigel, there are plenty of us who have had to slum it with a normal bank

Nigel Farage has said he may be forced to leave Britain after his bank closed his accounts - HENRY NICHOLLS

I felt clammy panic for a second last week when I saw the word “Coutts” trending on Twitter. Had I said something controversial about superyachts or labradors? Was it my turn to be cancelled? Narcissistic to assume this was related to me but there has been the odd online incident before. On further investigation, however, it turned out I was safe and the drama related to Nigel Farage. Poor old Nigel’s been thrown out by his bank and, rumour has it, the bank is Coutts. The clue came in his angry statement: “I’m with one of the subsidiaries of this big banking group, one with a very prestigious name,” Nigel ­t­­hundered, as much as a man who’s recording a YouTube video in his ­sitting room while wearing a pale pink tie can thunder.

It was “serious political persecution” at the highest level, he declared, which may sound overblown, but there’s no telling how any of us would react if our cards were suddenly useless and we couldn’t nip down to the pub for a pint of Spitfire and a chat about immigration, or furnish our wardrobe with another tweed blazer.

Various theories were put forward (Was it for political reasons? Had Nigel been taking money from Russia?), until a couple of days later when a source told the BBC that Nigel’s account had been closed because he wasn’t rich enough. They didn’t put it like that, obviously. According to the BBC, Nigel “fell below the financial threshold required to hold an account at Coutts”. But basically that means he’s not rich enough. Coutts needs customers with over £1 million in assets, or to borrow or invest at least £1 million with the bank, and it sounds like Nigel’s come up short. They’ve offered a bog-standard NatWest account, apparently (NatWest being the bank that owns Coutts), but Nigel appears not to have taken this up.

I suspect he’s suffering from banking anxiety and the fear of all his friends laughing at him in the clubhouse when he offers to pay for a round, and has to pull out a high-street debit card from his wallet instead of a nice Coutts one with the swirly letters across the top. Nigel, I get it.

Believe me, I understand because I suffered the same fall from grace.

Many years ago, as an immensely spoiled teenager, I had a Coutts account. To be fair, this wasn’t that unusual at boarding school. Lots of loathsome little brats had them. If we met boys from Radley at Pizza Hut in Oxford, the bill would come and dozens of Coutts cards would rain down on the silver platter in order that we could pay £8.27 each for our share of a stuffed crust and a diet Coke. I only had one because my father worked for Coutts at the time, but it seemed to be a regular source of amusement when people saw my name on the card. “Coutts! And you’re Money-Coutts! Ha ha!”

Then Dad left Coutts, and our accounts moved to Hoare and Co instead, or “Hoares” as it’s more usually referred to, which caused even more sniggering in Pizza Hut. This, too, was very spoiled because it was another private bank and came with the advantages that private banks tend to. It has a very old and beautiful branch on Fleet Street, rumoured to have been the inspiration for Gringotts, the wizard’s bank in Harry Potter, and there was a phone number you could ring whenever you liked – any time of day or night – and someone would answer it within a ­couple of trills. I had to call it often because I lost my debit card regularly as a student. As did my sister. Eventually, the nice man on the end of the phone at Hoares became so used to one of us­ ­calling to cancel the latest lost debit card that he’d chuckle, even if it was midnight, and say “Is that one of the Money-Coutts sisters?”

Then Hoare and Co started charging monthly banking rates. Kindly, they hold off on this until you’re 30, but then they expect you to be able to cover the fees, probably because you’ve got a job in the City or have inherited a large estate. I didn’t have a job in the City and sadly wasn’t due to inherit a large estate. Instead, I worked on a glossy magazine where we were paid so little that one colleague came in every morning with two slices of toast, carefully wrapped in tinfoil for insulation, that she’d buttered at home and carried in on the bus. I moved to a high-street bank and felt a bit sad when I threw my new card down in a restaurant and nobody made any noise at all, but we all have our crosses to bear.

Except the brilliant thing now, Nigel, is that it doesn’t matter who you bank with because paying for things has changed. Sure, you may whip it out every now and then (your card, I mean) and tap it against a little machine. But you can do that very quickly, covered with your hand. So who cares whether you bank with Coutts or Hoares, or you have a black Amex or a British Airways card and are one of those incredibly tiresome ­people who bangs on about how many airmiles they have? Because you can disguise this very easily or, better still, do what the kids do and simply pay for everything with your phone.

Coutts is very lovely, Nigel, and it has that big airy office on the Strand with bee-hives on the roof and carp in the fish ponds, which my brother and I used to visit as a half-term treat. Imagine Jane and Michael Banks visiting their father in Mary Poppins. It was a bit like that, except I never learned very much about banking. My overriding memory is discovering Neapolitan ice cream in an Italian restaurant opposite Coutts, and being enormously thrilled when we saw a big box marked LINEKER in the bank’s vault (which is probably why I didn’t go into finance and now have to slum it with a normal bank like everyone else). But don’t panic, Nigel, because there are plenty of us about and nobody needs to see the embarrassing name on your card anymore. Least of all the chaps in the clubhouse.

