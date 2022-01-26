‘Don’t play with me,’ Arlington man told girlfriend before her body was found: affidavit

A 29-year-old man was in custody Wednesday and accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in the head in November at their Arlington apartment, authorities said.

Tanavian Smith was arrested last week near Houston on unrelated charges.

He was in the Fort Bend County Jail in Richmond, southwest of Houston.

Smith is accused of killing 24-year-old Jayde Bell-Louis whose body was found Nov. 29 in an Arlington apartment.

The woman was shot to death just days after Smith had threatened her because she planned to break up with him, according to an affidavit.

Bell-Louis told a witness that Smith threatened her by saying, “ Don’t play with me. This won’t end well,” according to the affidavit.

Arlington police responded to the Arlington complex just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 29 after a resident reported seeing a neighbor’s door open in the 1600 block of Nandina Drive.

As they approached the apartment, Arlington police noticed that there was damage to the front door as though someone had forced their way inside.

Arlington police entered the apartment and later discovered the body of a woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was later identified as Jayde Bell-Louis.

Her boyfriend faces a murder charge in her death, authorities said.