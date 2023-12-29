Don’t play these Powerball numbers

(WJW) – The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are low. Really, really low.

But, still each week thousands and thousands of players challenge their luck in hopes that they pick the right six numbers.

How people choose those numbers varies. Maybe they use a meaningful date, like a birthday or anniversary, or simply let good ole’ fate take the wheel and have the lottery’s Quick Pick option randomly select their digits.

Either way — the odds of winning the grand prize jackpot are just 1 in 292,201,338.

New research reveals the numbers drawn the most, the least and the numbers most overdue to be drawn. Perhaps, these are numbers you’ll want to play next.

The analysis was completed by experts at CSGO Luck, a gambling website. Here is what they found:

13 has been drawn the least out of all other numbers in all draws since 2015.

61 is the “luckiest number” and has been drawn 90 times since 2015

Read on for the luckiest and unluckiest Powerball numbers (provided by CSGOluck.com:)

Unluckiest Powerball numbers

Rank Number Frequency 1 13 51 2 49 54 3 34 54 4 29 57 5 26 58 6 5 59 7 51 59 8 60 59 9 4 59 10 43 60

Luckiest Powerball numbers

Rank Number Frequency 1 61 90 2 32 89 3 63 88 4 21 87 5 36 84 6 69 82 7 23 82 8 64 81 9 39 79 10 37 79

The numbers that are most overdue to be drawn – here are the top 5:

Rank Number Last Drawn 1 56 27/05/2023 2 5 17/07/2023 3 49 24/07/2023 4 17 16/08/2023 5 3 21/08/2023

Findings are based on data analyzed dating back to 2015.

