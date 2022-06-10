‘Don’t play with me’: Woman indicted for stabbing boyfriend to death at apartment complex, DA says

A Frayser woman was indicted in the April death of her boyfriend whose body was found outside her apartment with a large stab wound to the chest.

Shaquita Williams was indicted on a count of second-degree murder.

Williams is being held on a $250,000 bond, court documents showed.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a stabbing on Apr. 3 at approximately 11 AM, at the Ridgecrest Apartment complex, which is in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man, Derwin White, in the doorway of an apartment.

White had deep cuts to his chest and left hand, police said.

Police also said White was pronounced dead at the scene.

After initially denying any involvement, Williams told police she and White had an argument, and she pointed a folding knife at him and said, “Don’t play with me. I’m not going to play with you.”

Williams stabbed White in the chest and in the left hand and hid the knife atop the kitchen cabinet, DA said.

