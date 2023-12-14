‘Don’t run for president’ text message beamed on screen in front of Putin during live broadcast

James Kilner
·3 min read
27
Vladimir Putin
Putin appeared not to notice the messages, which were broadcast on live television. - AFP/Alexander Zemlianichenko
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rogue text messages with rare criticism of Vladimir Putin appeared behind the Russian president on a giant studio screen during his televised annual phone-in.

Viewers tuning into the marathon press conference directly challenged the Russian leader’s reasons for ordering a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

“Why is your ‘reality’ at odds with our lived reality?” one message read. Protests against Russia’s war in Ukraine are banned.

Another criticised the Kremlin’s powerful propaganda machine. “Mr President, why does the real Russia differ from the one on television?” it said.

Last week, Putin confirmed that he would run in a presidential election in Russia in March but another of the rogue messages read: “Don’t run for another term as president. Make way for the young!”

‘This question won’t be shown!’

Putin appeared not to notice the messages, which were broadcast on live television.

One text messaging appeared to mock the Kremlin’s own propaganda machine.

“Hello. When will it be possible to move to the Russia which they tell us about on Channel One?” it read.

Another read: “This question won’t be shown! I’d like to know, when will our president pay attention to his own country? We’ve got no education, no healthcare. The abyss lies ahead...”

Although it is dressed up as a genuine question-and-answer session for ordinary Russians, the Kremlin carefully vets the process. It is unclear how the rogue messages were allowed onto the giant TV screen.

The messages could have slipped through, in what would amount to an embarrassing security lapse. But a Russian political scientist said that it may have been deliberate to create a false impression of free speech in Russia.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled opposition businessman, however, said: “Putin is holding his annual televised Q&A today, and people have been invited to send questions via text, to be displayed on big screens behind him. Apparently, whoever is filtering them has let some uncomfortable ones slip through.”

Vladimir Putin
Putin appeared not to notice the messages, which were broadcast on live television. - AFP/Alexander Zemlianichenko

600,000 Russian troops in Ukraine

The rest of the phone-in appeared to be running as planned by the Kremlin which had organised for Putin to face a mixture of soft domestic questions and to receive the adulation of children and frontline soldiers.

A group of Russian soldiers wearing badges with Putin’s face on their uniforms asked about promoting the military more heavily to children as they stood in what appeared to be a bunker near the frontline. In the background, shots could be heard.

During the phone-in, Putin said that there wouldn’t be a second mobilisation.

“Why do we need a mobilisation? Today there is no need for this,” he said.

This was the first phone-in that Putin has faced since his soldiers invaded Ukraine in February 2022. He skipped the session last December because his forces were on the backfoot.

He used the phone-in to claim more than 600,000 Russian troops were now in Ukraine, double the number that entered during the initial stages of the invasion. He also criticised the Kyiv war machine and ruled out a further round of mobilisation.

Putin has looked increasingly confident over the past few months because his forces have fought off a Nato-backed counter-offensive in Ukraine and Western support for Kyiv is beginning to fracture.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • America is failing Ukraine—and itself

    Russia's resolve seems stiffer than America's. Anybody have a problem with that?

  • Paris-based VC firm Singular raises $435 million for its second fund

    For a VC firm, the second fund is a make-or-break moment. With the initial fund, you raise money based on an investment thesis because you don’t have any track record, any return on investment to prove that you’re a capable investor. First, after raising €225 million for its initial fund ($245 million at today’s exchange rate), Singular managed to raise €400 million for the second fund.

  • Google Nest Renew and OhmConnect merge into "Renew Home" with a $100M boost from SIP

    Another development today in Google's long-term strategy to streamline some of its less-core business operations. Google Nest Renew -- a load shifting service for Google Nest owners get them to consume energy at off-peak times when energy is less expensive, or when "cleaner" grid options are available -- is spinning out from Google and combining with OhmConnect, a project of Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners that helps manage load shifting services for Nest and other smart thermostat brands. As part of the deal, SIP will be kicking in $100 million into the new entity, and it will become a majority owner of it.

  • Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.

  • 2024 Kia Sportage Review: Hybrids are a class leader. The base engine, um, no

    The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid is one of our top-recommended compact SUV choices. There's also an excellent Sportage Plug-In Hybrid.

  • Encrypted email service Proton Mail gets its own desktop app

    Proton Mail finally has a native desktop app, rolling out now in beta for some users on Windows and MacOS. The encrypted email service has, of course, been available to desktop users since its inception nearly a decade ago -- first through the web, and latterly via a "bridge" that opened access to Proton Mail accounts through desktop clients such as Outlook, Thunderbird, and Apple Mail. With a dedicated desktop app in tow, though, parent company Proton is cutting out the browser and bridge middleware to bypass intermediaries and serve end-to-end email encryption directly from its own clients.

  • Investors absolutely love the Fed's soft landing

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled rate cuts next year while the economy should continue to perform well, a combination that had investors thrilled.

  • US bankruptcy filings on pace to reach highest level since 2020

    Bankruptcy experts attribute the increase in filings this year to rising interest rates and changes in the post-pandemic economy.

  • Spider-Man 2's New Game+ mode pushed back to 2024

    Other features, such as audio descriptions, have also been delayed.

  • Discord could ban users if they continue to deadname trans people

    Discord has officially updated its hateful conduct policy to add behaviors that don't reflect its "goal to promote acceptance and inclusivity."

  • Qogita — a wholesale marketplace for retailers — raises $86M Series B to compete with Ankorstore in Europe

    Qogita, a two-sided e-commerce wholesale marketplace aimed at retailers largely in the health and beauty sectors, has raised €80 million ($86 million) in a Series B round led by London’s Dawn Capital. Also participating were previous investors Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners and LocalGlobe. Qogita has now raised a total of €119 million.

  • 'Masked Singer' elimination reveals rock star currently embroiled in lawsuit with former bandmate

    Anteater, also known to millions as a "Family Man," is one of two eliminations on "The Masked Singer.'

  • One stat you need to know for every team in Week 15 + TNF preview

    It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 15. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. I'm sure Al Michaels is pumped for this one.

  • Patriots' next head coach, owners meetings takeaways | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.

  • House formally launches impeachment inquiry into President Biden: what it means and what’s next

    The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.

  • 2024 SEC schedule: Oklahoma and Texas begin life in the SEC at home

    The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night.

  • Cruise leaders booted following initial safety probe into robotaxi incident

    Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.

  • Twitch's new nudity policy allows illustrated nipples, but not human underboob

    Twitch announced sweeping updates to its sexual content policy and content classification system, which now allows previously prohibited content like illustrated nipples and "erotic dances," in addition to clarifying what nudity is and isn't allowed on the platform. The framing implied nudity, but never actually showed content that explicitly violated Twitch's sexual content policies. Other streamers, who were predominantly male, were enraged by Morgpie's content and called for Twitch to crack down on the apparent nudity.

  • Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA for swinging at Suns C Jusuf Nurkić

    The NBA suspended the Golden State Warriors veteran for the second time this season on Wednesday night.

  • Google debuts Imagen 2 with text and logo generation

    Google's making the second generation of Imagen, its AI model that can create and edit images given a text prompt, more widely available -- at least to Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI who've been approved for access. Called Imagen 2, Google's enhanced model -- which was quietly launched in preview at the tech giant's I/O conference in May -- was developed using technology from Google DeepMind, Google's flagship AI lab. Compared to the first-gen Imagen, it's "significantly" improved in terms of image quality, Google claims (the company bizarrely refused to share image samples prior to this morning), and introduces new capabilities, including the ability to render text and logos.